Maria's Packaged Goods & Community Bar

960 west 31st street

Popular Items

Malort Spritz
Spritz made with Malort Liqueuer, Grapefruit, Hibiscus, and Lime.
Palmer's$8.99
A Maria's Classic. House infused ginger peach tea vodka, black tea simple syrup, and organic lemonade. A glass of pure refreshment! Each bottle is enough for 2 Palmer's Pints - just fill a pint glass with ice and pour it up!
Lagunitas Lil' Sumpin' Sumpin' 6/pk$10.99
Pale wheat ale 7.5%
Just Peachy!$11.99
Because everything's just peachy these days *sarcasm* Bourbon, Creme de Peche, and organic lemonade. 2 servings per bottle
Rosemary Gin Fizz$12.99
Dry gin, house rosemary simple syrup and organic lemon juice. Keep chilled. Serves up 2 cocktails over ice.
June Shine Hard Kombucha Acai Berry 6/pk$14.99
Flavored with acai berry 6% abv
Royal Wailuku$11.99
Gin, orgeat, pineapple, lemon and just a touch of Peychauds bitters. One sip and you'll be transported to a tropical oasis, no matter where you are. This cocktail is best served chilled, 6oz at a time over ice. Bottle contains two servings.
See full menu

Location

960 west 31st street

chicago IL

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
No reviews yet

