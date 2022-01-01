Maricopa restaurants you'll love

Maricopa restaurants
Toast
  • Maricopa

Maricopa's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Hummus
Mediterranean
Greek
Middle Eastern
Must-try Maricopa restaurants

Gyro Grill image

 

Gyro Grill

20987 North John Wayne Parkway, Maricopa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Hummus #13$5.50
Blended chickpeas, tahini, olive oil, garlic and lemon juice, served with Warm pita bread.
(Gluten Free without pita)
Chicken Shawerma Plate #7$11.95
Thinly sliced, marinated and broiled Chicken breast, served on Rice, with side of Greek Salad, Tzatziki Sauce.
(Gluten Free if without pita)
Greek Fries #18$3.75
French Fries, topped with Feta Cheese and
Tzatziki sauce. (Gluten Free)
More about Gyro Grill
Tacos N More Mexican Grill image

 

Tacos N More Mexican Grill

21596 N John Wayne Parkway, Maricopa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast Burrito$5.69
Two scrambled eggs served in a warm tortilla
Bean & Cheese Burrito$4.99
Refried beans and cheese rolled up in a warm flour tortilla
Quesadilla$7.99
Warm flour tortilla folded in half, filled with cheese and served with a side of sour cream and guacamole
More about Tacos N More Mexican Grill
Raceway Bar and Grill image

 

Raceway Bar and Grill

49237 W PAPAGO RD, Suite 007, MARICOPA

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fish Fry Basket$16.49
Wings$13.99
8" Personal Cheese Pizza$9.29
More about Raceway Bar and Grill
Restaurant banner

 

Roots Eatery

20046 n john wayne pkwy #104, maricopa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Parmesan-Panko Crusted Cod Fish$14.75
leek fondue, crispy fried leeks, basil pesto sauce
Salmon Piccata$15.00
crispy brussel sprout leaves, lemon caper sauce, truffle powder
Beef Bourguignon$15.75
red wine beef stew, bacon, seasonal vegetables, grilled sourdough bread
More about Roots Eatery
Restaurant banner

 

TTS Catering, LLC

19171 N John Wayne PKWY, Maricopa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about TTS Catering, LLC
