Maricopa restaurants you'll love

Gyro Grill
20987 North John Wayne Parkway, Maricopa
Popular items
Hummus #13
|$5.50
Blended chickpeas, tahini, olive oil, garlic and lemon juice, served with Warm pita bread.
(Gluten Free without pita)
Chicken Shawerma Plate #7
|$11.95
Thinly sliced, marinated and broiled Chicken breast, served on Rice, with side of Greek Salad, Tzatziki Sauce.
(Gluten Free if without pita)
Greek Fries #18
|$3.75
French Fries, topped with Feta Cheese and
Tzatziki sauce. (Gluten Free)
Tacos N More Mexican Grill
21596 N John Wayne Parkway, Maricopa
Popular items
Breakfast Burrito
|$5.69
Two scrambled eggs served in a warm tortilla
Bean & Cheese Burrito
|$4.99
Refried beans and cheese rolled up in a warm flour tortilla
Quesadilla
|$7.99
Warm flour tortilla folded in half, filled with cheese and served with a side of sour cream and guacamole
Raceway Bar and Grill
49237 W PAPAGO RD, Suite 007, MARICOPA
Popular items
Fish Fry Basket
|$16.49
Wings
|$13.99
8" Personal Cheese Pizza
|$9.29
Roots Eatery
20046 n john wayne pkwy #104, maricopa
Popular items
Parmesan-Panko Crusted Cod Fish
|$14.75
leek fondue, crispy fried leeks, basil pesto sauce
Salmon Piccata
|$15.00
crispy brussel sprout leaves, lemon caper sauce, truffle powder
Beef Bourguignon
|$15.75
red wine beef stew, bacon, seasonal vegetables, grilled sourdough bread
TTS Catering, LLC
19171 N John Wayne PKWY, Maricopa