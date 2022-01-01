Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken tenders in
Maricopa
/
Maricopa
/
Chicken Tenders
Maricopa restaurants that serve chicken tenders
Gyro Grill
20987 North John Wayne Parkway, Maricopa
No reviews yet
Chicken Tenders Meal
$5.95
Three Chicken tenders with small fries and
small drink
More about Gyro Grill
Raceway Bar and Grill
49237 W PAPAGO RD, Suite 007, MARICOPA
No reviews yet
Kids Chicken Tenders
$7.99
More about Raceway Bar and Grill
