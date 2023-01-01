Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chips and salsa in Maricopa

Go
Maricopa restaurants
Toast

Maricopa restaurants that serve chips and salsa

Tacos N More Mexican Grill image

 

Tacos N More Mexican Grill - Maricopa

21596 N John Wayne Parkway, Maricopa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chips, Salsas, Guacamole$31.99
More about Tacos N More Mexican Grill - Maricopa
Raceway Bar and Grill image

 

Raceway Bar and Grill

49237 W PAPAGO RD, Suite 007, MARICOPA

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chips & Salsa$5.29
More about Raceway Bar and Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Maricopa

Quesadillas

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Maricopa to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Tempe

Avg 4.4 (99 restaurants)

Gilbert

Avg 4.3 (93 restaurants)

Mesa

Avg 4.1 (76 restaurants)

Chandler

Avg 4.4 (75 restaurants)

Goodyear

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Queen Creek

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Avondale

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Tolleson

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (126 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (27 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1491 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (810 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1028 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (377 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (165 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston