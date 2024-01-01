Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Maricopa

Maricopa restaurants
Maricopa restaurants that serve enchiladas

Nando's Mexican Cafe - Maricopa

44460 W. Edison, Maricopa

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Enchiladas Espinacas$16.50
Nando always ate his spinach! Two corn tortillas stuffed with sauteed spinach, onions, and tomatoes. Topped with chipotle cream sauce, Monterey Jack cheese and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
Chicken Enchilada$8.95
Enchiladas Del Mar$16.50
Two corn tortillas filled with crab, baby bay shrimp and cheese. Topped with ranchero sauce, Monterey Jack cheese and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
More about Nando's Mexican Cafe - Maricopa
Tacos N More Mexican Grill - Maricopa

21596 N John Wayne Parkway, Maricopa

TakeoutDelivery
Enchilada Full Pan$47.99
Please allow at least 4 hours notice for catering orders. Large catering of 25 people or more require at least 24 hour notice, thank you.
Side of Enchilada Salsa GREEN$3.99
Enchilada$3.99
More about Tacos N More Mexican Grill - Maricopa

