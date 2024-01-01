Enchiladas in Maricopa
Maricopa restaurants that serve enchiladas
Nando's Mexican Cafe - Maricopa
44460 W. Edison, Maricopa
|Enchiladas Espinacas
|$16.50
Nando always ate his spinach! Two corn tortillas stuffed with sauteed spinach, onions, and tomatoes. Topped with chipotle cream sauce, Monterey Jack cheese and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
|Chicken Enchilada
|$8.95
|Enchiladas Del Mar
|$16.50
Two corn tortillas filled with crab, baby bay shrimp and cheese. Topped with ranchero sauce, Monterey Jack cheese and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
Tacos N More Mexican Grill - Maricopa
21596 N John Wayne Parkway, Maricopa
|Enchilada Full Pan
|$47.99
Please allow at least 4 hours notice for catering orders. Large catering of 25 people or more require at least 24 hour notice, thank you.
|Side of Enchilada Salsa GREEN
|$3.99
|Enchilada
|$3.99