Huevos rancheros in Maricopa
Maricopa restaurants that serve huevos rancheros
More about Nando's Mexican Cafe - Maricopa
Nando's Mexican Cafe - Maricopa
44460 W. Edison, Maricopa
|Huevos Rancheros
|$13.50
*2 eggs scrambled, covered with our special ranchero sauce and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with rice, beans, tomatillo salsa and warm flour tortillas.
More about Tacos N More Mexican Grill - Maricopa
Tacos N More Mexican Grill - Maricopa
21596 N John Wayne Parkway, Maricopa
|Huevos Rancheros Plate
|$12.99
Two fried eggs served upon lightly fried corn tortillas topped with tomato chili sauce and cheese served with a side of refried beans, spanish rice, and choice of corn or flour tortillas