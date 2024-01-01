Tacos in Maricopa

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nando's Mexican Cafe - Maricopa

44460 W. Edison, Maricopa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Birria Tacos$16.50
Barrio Tacos$16.50
Tres "poco" carne asada tacos served on soft corn tortillas and topped with cilantro slaw. Served with beans, rice, queso blanco and spicy guacamole salsa on the side.
Taco Salad$14.50
Mixed salad served in a tortilla bowl w/ your choice of beef or chicken. Topped w/ chopped tomatoes, cheese and green onions. Served with Roasted Bell Pepper Dressing on the side.
More about Nando's Mexican Cafe - Maricopa
Item pic

 

Tacos N More Mexican Grill - Maricopa

21596 N John Wayne Parkway, Maricopa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tripas Taco$4.00
Grilled Shrimp Taco$4.50
Taco Salad$9.99
Crispy taco shell filled with lettuce, beans, cheese, choice of meat, topped with sour cream, guacamole, and fresh pico de gallo salsa
More about Tacos N More Mexican Grill - Maricopa

