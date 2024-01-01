Tacos in Maricopa
Maricopa restaurants that serve tacos
Nando's Mexican Cafe - Maricopa
44460 W. Edison, Maricopa
|Birria Tacos
|$16.50
|Barrio Tacos
|$16.50
Tres "poco" carne asada tacos served on soft corn tortillas and topped with cilantro slaw. Served with beans, rice, queso blanco and spicy guacamole salsa on the side.
|Taco Salad
|$14.50
Mixed salad served in a tortilla bowl w/ your choice of beef or chicken. Topped w/ chopped tomatoes, cheese and green onions. Served with Roasted Bell Pepper Dressing on the side.
Tacos N More Mexican Grill - Maricopa
21596 N John Wayne Parkway, Maricopa
|Tripas Taco
|$4.00
|Grilled Shrimp Taco
|$4.50
|Taco Salad
|$9.99
Crispy taco shell filled with lettuce, beans, cheese, choice of meat, topped with sour cream, guacamole, and fresh pico de gallo salsa