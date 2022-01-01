Go
Marie Callender’s Restaurant & Bakery

OPEN MONDAY - THURSDAY 11am - 8pm
OPEN FRIDAY - SUNDAY 8am - 8pm

11324 National Blvd.

Popular Items

Banana Cream$18.99
Rich vanilla cream and fresh sliced bananas topped with fresh whipped cream and garnished with sliced almonds.
Apple$15.99
Tart sliced apples, sweetened and lightly-spiced with cinnamon.
Key Lime$20.99
The tart flavor of Key Limes, blended creamy and smooth in a graham cracker crust.
Cheeseburger + FREE SLICE$13.99
FOR A LIMITED TIME, INCLUDES A FREE SLICE OF PIE! Crisp lettuce, tomato, pickles, house-made signature Sweet Gherkin Thousand Island dressing and aged American cheese. Served with Marie's seasoned fries. (+Cal: 380)
Roasted Turkey Dinner + FREE SLICE$19.99
FOR A LIMITED TIME, INCLUDES A FREE SLICE OF PIE! Our hand-carved roasted turkey is served over our apple-sage stuffing and topped with house-made giblet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes, tangy cranberry
sauce and fresh seasonal vegetables. Served with our famous golden cornbread and honey spread. (+Cal: 340)
Mini Shepherd's Pie & Pie Combo$14.99
Tender beef, carrots, zucchini, peas and
mushrooms in a mushroom burgundy sauce. Topped with mashed potatoes and crusted with a three-cheese blend. Served with a Caesar salad and a FREE slice of pie.
Lemon Meringue$9.99
FOR A LIMITED TIME, JUST $9.99! Slightly tart, slightly sweet, topped with a light golden meringue.
Peach (Baked)$16.99
With thick sliced peaches.
Callender's Famous Chili Bowl & Cornbread$8.99
Angus ground beef, tender beans and sweet onions topped with aged cheddar cheese. Served with our famous golden cornbread and honey spread.
Mini Pot Pie & Pie Combo$13.99
Our luncheon portioned Chicken Pot Pie is served with a Caesar salad, our golden cornbread and a FREE slice of pie!
Location

11324 National Blvd.

Los Angeles CA

Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

Sorry Not Sorry

Sorry Not Sorry is a playful, rosé-wine and cocktail-forward beer garden and restaurant that serves a stunning array of rosé wines against the backdrop of L.A.'s most affordable craft cocktails.
Our food menu changes weekly, and is a fresh take on farm fare in a backyard picnic setting.
We have a 4000 square foot outdoor patio for you to dine "Safer Outside."
For the latest news, sarcastic humor, and food and cocktail porn, follow us on Instagram: @sorrynotsorryla

Chocolate Bash - Los Angeles

Come in and enjoy!

The Wellesbourne

Come on in and enjoy!

The Apple Pan

Quality Forever

