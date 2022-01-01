Go
Marie Callender's Whittier

Breakfast Served All Day

FRENCH FRIES

12402 Washington Blvd • $$

Avg 4 (328 reviews)

Popular Items

Mini Pot Pie & Pie Combo$13.99
Our luncheon portioned Chicken Pot Pie is served with a Caesar salad, our golden cornbread and a FREE slice of apple, pumpkin or lemon meringue pie.
Fresh Strawberry$19.99
Made with only the freshest, in-season strawberries. Limited time only.
Cheeseburger + FREE SLICE$13.99
FOR A LIMITED TIME, INCLUDES A FREE SLICE OF PIE! Crisp lettuce, tomato, pickles, house-made signature Sweet Gherkin Thousand Island dressing and aged American cheese. Served with Marie's seasoned fries. (+Cal: 380)
Roasted Turkey Dinner + FREE SLICE$19.99
Hand-carved roasted turkey served over our apple-sage stuffing and topped with house-made giblet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes, tangy cranberry
sauce and fresh seasonal vegetables. Served with our famous golden cornbread and honey spread. (+Cal: 340)
Turkey Croissant Club$11.99
Roasted turkey, applewood smoked bacon, tomato, avocado, lettuce and mayonnaise on a flaky butter croissant. Served with Marie's seasoned fries. (+Cal: 380)
Bowl Potato Cheese$6.99
Made with sliced potatoes, sharp Cheddar cheese, half and half, whole milk, celery, onions and spices. Served with our golden cornbread and honey spread (+Cal: 340).
Banana Cream$18.99
Rich vanilla cream and fresh sliced bananas topped with fresh whipped cream and garnished with sliced almonds.
Banana Cream$18.99
Rich vanilla cream and fresh sliced bananas topped with fresh whipped cream and garnished with sliced almonds.
Crispy Chicken Tenders$9.99
Lightly breaded boneless chicken tenders and seasoned fries served with ranch dressing and BBQ sauce on the side.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Catering
High Chairs
Delivery
Takeout

Location

12402 Washington Blvd

Whittier CA

Sunday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

