Marie Callender's

Limited selection of pies available for walk in only.

PIES • FRENCH FRIES

1109 E 3900 S • $$

Avg 4.1 (1719 reviews)

Popular Items

Razzleberry Pie$17.79
Raspberries and blackberries baked together, with a hint of apples.
Apple Pie$17.79
Tart sliced apples, sweetened and lightly-spiced with cinnamon.
Coconut Cream Pie$18.99
Coconut folded into our rich vanilla cream. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.
Banana Cream Pie$18.99
An all-time favorite! Rich vanilla cream and fresh ripe bananas. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.
Fresh Strawberry Pie$20.99
Fresh ripe strawberries mixed in our sweet, home-made glaze.
Double Cream Lemon Pie$18.99
Layers of rich lemony custard with a sour cream topping - light and refreshing.
Chocolate Cream Pie$18.99
Chocolate blended with our creamy vanilla custard. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.
Double Cream Blueberry Pie$18.99
Creamy vanilla custard and sour cream top a bed of savory blueberries, enhanced with flavorful apples.
Chocolate Satin Pie$20.99
Rich chocolate fills a chocolate cookie crust, with a rim of freshly-whipped cream.
Lemon Meringue Pie$18.99
Our most popular pie! Slightly tart, slightly sweet, topped with a light golden meringue.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

1109 E 3900 S

Salt Lake City UT

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
