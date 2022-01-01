Go
Marie Louise Bistro

We are located in the heart of beautiful Mount Vernon, Baltimore. Nestled in one of the most historic neighborhoods of Charm City. Our kitchen brings over 16 year of culinary history in fine dining experience to the table. Join us for brunch or dinner and let us pamper your taste buds with our seasonal menu and exquisite cocktails.

STEAKS

n.a • $$

Avg 4.2 (1208 reviews)

Popular Items

Pommes Frites
Apple Brie Sandwich$13.00
Seafood Linguine$32.00
Pistachio Salmon$22.00
Wings$10.00
Potatoes Au Gratin
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Casual
Formal
Romantic
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

n.a

Baltimore MD

Sunday9:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

