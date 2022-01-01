Go
Marietta Brewing Co.

Drink local, Eat Local!
Must be 21+ to purchase alcohol

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

167 Front St • $$

Avg 4.3 (1294 reviews)

Popular Items

BEER BATTERED FISH BASKET$15.00
Beer battered fish, fried golden brown. Served with tartar sauce and coleslaw on the side.
JUMBO CHICKEN WINGS$14.00
10 Seasoned wings tossed in the sauce of your choice!
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP$13.00
Grilled chicken tossed in our house sauce with lettuce, tomato, scallions and shredded cheese. Served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing on the side.
BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD$13.00
Grilled chicken breast tossed in our house sauce with tomatoes, carrots, scallions and shredded cheese on top of chopped lettuce. Dressing of your choice on the side.
GRILLED PORTOBELLA SANDWICH$11.00
Grilled portobella mushroom cap served on a toasted ciabatta bun with tomato, spinach and red pepper pesto.
FRIED FISH SANDWICH$13.00
Beer battered cod on a toasted hoagie bun. (Add cheese for $1)
SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP$10.00
Our house made spinach artichoke dip served with toasted pita points or tortilla chips.
CHICKEN TENDER BASKET$14.00
Fried chicken tenders served with a side of dipping sauce. Extra dipping sauce $.50
TURKEY BACON WRAP$13.00
Fresh sliced turkey, lettuce, tomato, Gouda cheese, mayonnaise and Applewood smoked bacon.
BACON & BEER CHEESE BURGER$14.00
Applewood smoked bacon and our house beer cheese on a brioche bun. Lettuce, tomato, red onion and a pickle slice served on the side. Request any condiments you would like for the burger on the side.
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
High Chairs
Takeout

167 Front St

Marietta OH

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
