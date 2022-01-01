Marietta restaurants you'll love
Marietta's top cuisines
Must-try Marietta restaurants
Good Kitchen & Market
116 Margaret Avenue, Marietta
|Popular items
|Veggie Bowl
|$12.00
Kale, mushrooms, peppers, onions and cheese
|Mediterranean Kale Salad
|$15.00
|Avo BLT Salad
|$15.00
LifeStyle Sports Bistro LLC
2359 Windy Hill Rd, Marietta
|Popular items
|Wings 10pc Wings & Fries
|$14.00
24 hr marinated Jumbo Wings served with carrots, celery and your choice of dressing
|Salmon Croquettes
|$15.00
Hand breaded Atlantic Salmon fritters, served with a vinegar slaw and house made honey mustard
|Wings 6pc Wings
|$10.00
24 hr marinated Jumbo Wings served with carrots, celery and your choice of dressing
Jimmy'z Kitchen
2468 Windy Hill RD SE #600, Marietta
|Popular items
|PORK MOFONGO LARGE
|$22.00
Roasted pork for 7 hours, marinated with Cuban MOJO (sour orange, oregano, garlic, cumin & coriander), sautéed with onions & garlic. Topped with our Award winning "Mofongo".
|Churrasco Steak Mofongo
|$30.00
Grilled Churrasco Steak served over Mofongo with Chimichurri and Creole Sauce.
|CHICKEN MOFONGO LARGE
|$22.00
Boneless skinless chicken strips simmered in a Puerto Rican "creole" sauce, "Mofongo".
Xengo Restaurant
3162 Johnson Ferry Rd #420, Marietta
|Popular items
|Salmon Nigiri
|$2.00
|Cheese Rangoon
|$5.25
|Seafood Sauce/Yum Yum Sauce
The Marietta Local Catering Co.
1718 Old 41 Hwy NW, Marietta
|Popular items
|Famous Fried Chicken Parmesan & Spaghetti
|$40.00
Four Fried Chicken Breasts | Mozzarella | House Made Marinara | Lightly Sauced Spaghetti
|Smoked Chicken Salad
|$18.00
2 lbs Pecan smoked hand pulled chicken | Celery | Red onion | Dijonese | Croissants
|Cucumber & Watermelon
|$22.00
English cucumber | Watermelon | Goat cheese | Candied pecans | Mint vinaigrette
Aspens Signature Steaks
2942 Shallowford Road NE, Marietta
|Popular items
|Bison-Wagyu Smash Burger
|$19.00
bison wagyu double patty, lettuce, pickle, spicy mayo, bacon marmalade, cheddar, hand cut fries
|Iceberg Wedge Salad
|$10.00
iceberg wedge, danish blue cheese, pickled red onions, crispy bacon, cherry tomato
|12oz Prime Rib
|$36.00
salt crusted certified angus, 12 oz
(sides sold separately)
La Chingada Sports Bar
2074 South Cobb Drive, Marietta
|Popular items
|Consume Side
|$1.00
|Pico
|$0.25
|Sour Cream
|$0.50
FUZE Kitchen
1045 franklin gateway road, Marietta
|Popular items
|Chicken
|$8.99
Freshly cooked rice, beans, sautéed peppers, chicken, as well as your choice of toppings.
|Quesadilla
|$2.49
Comes with cheese and your choice of toppings.
|Vegetarian
|$7.99
Freshly cooked rice,beans, sautéed peppers, onions, mushrooms, as well as your choice of toppings.
HOBOKEN CAFE on WHITLOCK
688 Whitlock Ave, Marietta
|Popular items
|MEATBALL SANDWICH
|$10.95
Meatball, Tomato Sauce & Romano Cheese
|Hoboken Hero
|$9.95
Ham, Salami, Provolone, Lettuce , Tomato, Onion, Salt, Pepper, Oil, Vinegar
|Caprese Salad
|$9.95
Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil Dressing, Balsamic Glaze
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Marietta Local
148 Roswell St, Marietta
|Popular items
|Chicken & French Toast
|$13.00
Challah, Cinnamon Apples, Fried Chicken Breast & Warm Vermont Maple Syrup
|Nashville Hot Chicken
|$15.00
2 Fried Chicken Breasts, Nashville Sauce, Texas Toast, Pickles, Buttermilk Ranch, 1 Side
|Marietta Square Skillet
|$13.00
Stone Ground Grits, Choice of Fried Chicken, Bacon, or Sausage, Pepper & Onions, Scrambled Eggs, Cheese, 1 Side
SEAFOOD
Mi Taco Mexican Taqueria
2332 Austell Rd SW, Marietta
|Popular items
|TACOS-
|$2.00
|CALDO DE CAMARONES
|$11.00
|CHEESE DIP Large
|$8.75
Zama Mexican Cuisine and Margarita Bar
2550 Sandy Plains Rd Suite 300, Marietta
|Popular items
|Chicken Tenders
|$6.75
Choose one side item. Includes a beverage.
|La De Mi Abuelo
|$11.45
One taco, two enchiladas, and Mexican rice.
|Tampiquena Steak
|$16.45
Grilled skirt steak (marinated in our zama recipe), served with a cheese enchilada, Mexican rice, mexi beans, guacamole, and crema.
Blaqhaus ATL
16 ATLANTA ST, MARIETTA
|Popular items
|HONEY BUTTER SALMON
|$27.99
|SHORT RIB GRILLED CHEESE
|$15.99
|LONG NIGHT BURGER
|$14.99
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Basecamp
1718 Old 41 Hwy, Marietta
|Popular items
|Breakfast Burrito
|$13.00
Flour Tortilla l Chorizo l 2 Eggs l Potatoes l Peppers & Onions l Cheese l Salsa l Sour Cream l Served with a Side of Stone Ground Grits
|Chicken and French Toast
|$15.00
Challah | Cinnamon Apples |
Fried Chicken Breast |
Warm Vermont Maple Syrup
|Famous Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
All Natural Fresh Chicken Breast
Brioche | Mayo | Hot Honey Mustard Romaine | Tomato | Pickles
Brewster's Bar & Grill
3595 Canton Road Northeast, Marietta
|Popular items
|Philly Cheese
|$11.00
Shaved beef, provolone cheese, sautéed green peppers, onions & mushrooms in a hoagie.
|Five & Fries
|$8.50
Served with Celery & Carrots & Ranch or Blue Cheese.
|Quesadillas
|$12.00
A 12-inch tortilla stuffed with cheddar-jack cheese, seasoned chicken, homemade pico de gallo & sriracha aioli. Served with sour cream & salsa.
(Shaved beef or Shrimp is extra.)
Cluck N Mooh - Marietta
3894 Due West Rd Ste 280, Marietta
|Popular items
|MOOOHHHH
|$6.89
mooh sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, american cheese
|SON OF OINK
|$6.99
Choice of Beef, Turkey, Chicken or Black Bean, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo, American Cheese and Bacon.
|AVO AVO
|$6.99
ranch, lettuce, tomato, avocado
Johnnie McCracken's Celtic Pub
15 Atlanta St, SE, Marietta
|Popular items
|Fish & Chips
|$13.95
House Specialty two big pieces of beer battered cod with fries and tartar sauce
|Philly Chicken Cheesesteak
|$9.95
with sautéed onions & peppers with melted white cheese
|Shepherd's Pie
|$12.50
House Specialty we make ours with ground beef and mixed vegatables. topped with garlic mash and Irish cheddar with a slice of housemade soda bread
Camps Kitchen & Bar
255 Village Parkway #310, Marietta
|Popular items
|Burger Straight Up
|$12.00
1/2 lb. black Angus, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, brioche.
|Caesar
|$8.00
Crisp romaine, Parmesan, croutons, creamy Caesar dressing.
|Chicken Parmesan
|$16.00
Old school crumbs, three-cheese blend, Pomodoro, side of spaghettini.
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Fresh to Order
1333 Johnson Ferry Rd, Marietta
|Popular items
|Grilled Chicken BLT Panini
|$9.80
Fire-Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Candied Peppered Bacon, Baby Greens, Tomatoes, Sprouts, Bacon Aioli
|Crispy Tenderloins of Chicken Entree
|$13.50
Crispy Ale-Laced Chicken, Honey Mustard & BBQ
|Almond Chicken Skewer Entree
|$13.50
Almond-Rosemary Crust, Asian Slaw, Twin Sauces
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Infusion Crab ATL
2044 Lower Roswell Rd, Marietta
|Popular items
|D3 INFUSION LOVERS BOWL
|$65.00
15 shrimp, 2 clusters served with 2 corn, potato, 2 egg and broccoli. With your choice of Seasoning: B.B.Q, Cajun, Garlic Butter, Kenzie's Infusion Mix, Jerk, Curry or Lemon Pepper (Kenzie's Infusion Mix is everything above with the exception of lemon pepper, curry and BBQ).
|D2 INFUSION SNOW BOWL
|$48.50
2 clusters served with 2 corn, potato and 2 egg. With your choice of Seasoning: B.B.Q, Cajun, Garlic Butter, Kenzie's Infusion Mix, Jerk, Curry or Lemon Pepper (Kenzie's Infusion Mix is everything above with the exception of lemon pepper, curry and BBQ).
|L2 - 1 CLUSTER, 1 CORN, 1 EGG, AND POTATO
|$26.50
Righteous 'Que
1050 East Piedmont Road, Marietta
The Poke Company
789 Church Street Suite 300, Marietta
Sugar Cakes Patisserie & Bistro2
101 North Park Sq NE, Marietta
Hawg and Ale Smokehouse
25 Powder Springs St, Marietta
Sterling Estates - The Hampton
3165 Dallas HWY, Marietta