Marietta restaurants you'll love

Go
Marietta restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Marietta

Marietta's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Salad
Salad
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Steakhouses
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Chicken
Gastropubs
Southern
Latin American
Soul Food
Scroll right

Must-try Marietta restaurants

Good Kitchen & Market image

 

Good Kitchen & Market

116 Margaret Avenue, Marietta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Veggie Bowl$12.00
Kale, mushrooms, peppers, onions and cheese
Mediterranean Kale Salad$15.00
Avo BLT Salad$15.00
More about Good Kitchen & Market
LifeStyle Sports Bistro LLC image

 

LifeStyle Sports Bistro LLC

2359 Windy Hill Rd, Marietta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Wings 10pc Wings & Fries$14.00
24 hr marinated Jumbo Wings served with carrots, celery and your choice of dressing
Salmon Croquettes$15.00
Hand breaded Atlantic Salmon fritters, served with a vinegar slaw and house made honey mustard
Wings 6pc Wings$10.00
24 hr marinated Jumbo Wings served with carrots, celery and your choice of dressing
More about LifeStyle Sports Bistro LLC
Jimmy'z Kitchen image

 

Jimmy'z Kitchen

2468 Windy Hill RD SE #600, Marietta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
PORK MOFONGO LARGE$22.00
Roasted pork for 7 hours, marinated with Cuban MOJO (sour orange, oregano, garlic, cumin & coriander), sautéed with onions & garlic. Topped with our Award winning "Mofongo".
Churrasco Steak Mofongo$30.00
Grilled Churrasco Steak served over Mofongo with Chimichurri and Creole Sauce.
CHICKEN MOFONGO LARGE$22.00
Boneless skinless chicken strips simmered in a Puerto Rican "creole" sauce, "Mofongo".
More about Jimmy'z Kitchen
Xengo Restaurant image

 

Xengo Restaurant

3162 Johnson Ferry Rd #420, Marietta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Salmon Nigiri$2.00
Cheese Rangoon$5.25
Seafood Sauce/Yum Yum Sauce
More about Xengo Restaurant
The Marietta Local Catering Co. image

 

The Marietta Local Catering Co.

1718 Old 41 Hwy NW, Marietta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Famous Fried Chicken Parmesan & Spaghetti$40.00
Four Fried Chicken Breasts | Mozzarella | House Made Marinara | Lightly Sauced Spaghetti
Smoked Chicken Salad$18.00
2 lbs Pecan smoked hand pulled chicken | Celery | Red onion | Dijonese | Croissants
Cucumber & Watermelon$22.00
English cucumber | Watermelon | Goat cheese | Candied pecans | Mint vinaigrette
More about The Marietta Local Catering Co.
Aspens Signature Steaks image

 

Aspens Signature Steaks

2942 Shallowford Road NE, Marietta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bison-Wagyu Smash Burger$19.00
bison wagyu double patty, lettuce, pickle, spicy mayo, bacon marmalade, cheddar, hand cut fries
Iceberg Wedge Salad$10.00
iceberg wedge, danish blue cheese, pickled red onions, crispy bacon, cherry tomato
12oz Prime Rib$36.00
salt crusted certified angus, 12 oz
(sides sold separately)
More about Aspens Signature Steaks
La Chingada Sports Bar image

 

La Chingada Sports Bar

2074 South Cobb Drive, Marietta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Consume Side$1.00
Pico$0.25
Sour Cream$0.50
More about La Chingada Sports Bar
FUZE Kitchen image

 

FUZE Kitchen

1045 franklin gateway road, Marietta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken$8.99
Freshly cooked rice, beans, sautéed peppers, chicken, as well as your choice of toppings.
Quesadilla$2.49
Comes with cheese and your choice of toppings.
Vegetarian$7.99
Freshly cooked rice,beans, sautéed peppers, onions, mushrooms, as well as your choice of toppings.
More about FUZE Kitchen
HOBOKEN CAFE on WHITLOCK image

 

HOBOKEN CAFE on WHITLOCK

688 Whitlock Ave, Marietta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
MEATBALL SANDWICH$10.95
Meatball, Tomato Sauce & Romano Cheese
Hoboken Hero$9.95
Ham, Salami, Provolone, Lettuce , Tomato, Onion, Salt, Pepper, Oil, Vinegar
Caprese Salad$9.95
Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil Dressing, Balsamic Glaze
More about HOBOKEN CAFE on WHITLOCK
The Marietta Local image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Marietta Local

148 Roswell St, Marietta

Avg 4.6 (1764 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken & French Toast$13.00
Challah, Cinnamon Apples, Fried Chicken Breast & Warm Vermont Maple Syrup
Nashville Hot Chicken$15.00
2 Fried Chicken Breasts, Nashville Sauce, Texas Toast, Pickles, Buttermilk Ranch, 1 Side
Marietta Square Skillet$13.00
Stone Ground Grits, Choice of Fried Chicken, Bacon, or Sausage, Pepper & Onions, Scrambled Eggs, Cheese, 1 Side
More about The Marietta Local
Mi Taco Mexican Taqueria image

SEAFOOD

Mi Taco Mexican Taqueria

2332 Austell Rd SW, Marietta

Avg 3.6 (137 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
TACOS-$2.00
CALDO DE CAMARONES$11.00
CHEESE DIP Large$8.75
More about Mi Taco Mexican Taqueria
Zama Mexican Cuisine and Margarita Bar image

 

Zama Mexican Cuisine and Margarita Bar

2550 Sandy Plains Rd Suite 300, Marietta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Tenders$6.75
Choose one side item. Includes a beverage.
La De Mi Abuelo$11.45
One taco, two enchiladas, and Mexican rice.
Tampiquena Steak$16.45
Grilled skirt steak (marinated in our zama recipe), served with a cheese enchilada, Mexican rice, mexi beans, guacamole, and crema.
More about Zama Mexican Cuisine and Margarita Bar
Blaqhaus ATL image

 

Blaqhaus ATL

16 ATLANTA ST, MARIETTA

Avg 3.5 (31 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
HONEY BUTTER SALMON$27.99
SHORT RIB GRILLED CHEESE$15.99
LONG NIGHT BURGER$14.99
More about Blaqhaus ATL
Basecamp image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Basecamp

1718 Old 41 Hwy, Marietta

Avg 4.4 (398 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast Burrito$13.00
Flour Tortilla l Chorizo l 2 Eggs l Potatoes l Peppers & Onions l Cheese l Salsa l Sour Cream l Served with a Side of Stone Ground Grits
Chicken and French Toast$15.00
Challah | Cinnamon Apples |
Fried Chicken Breast |
Warm Vermont Maple Syrup
Famous Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
All Natural Fresh Chicken Breast
Brioche | Mayo | Hot Honey Mustard Romaine | Tomato | Pickles
More about Basecamp
Brewster's Bar & Grill image

 

Brewster's Bar & Grill

3595 Canton Road Northeast, Marietta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Philly Cheese$11.00
Shaved beef, provolone cheese, sautéed green peppers, onions & mushrooms in a hoagie.
Five & Fries$8.50
Served with Celery & Carrots & Ranch or Blue Cheese.
Quesadillas$12.00
A 12-inch tortilla stuffed with cheddar-jack cheese, seasoned chicken, homemade pico de gallo & sriracha aioli. Served with sour cream & salsa.
(Shaved beef or Shrimp is extra.)
More about Brewster's Bar & Grill
Cluck N Mooh - Marietta image

 

Cluck N Mooh - Marietta

3894 Due West Rd Ste 280, Marietta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
MOOOHHHH$6.89
mooh sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, american cheese
SON OF OINK$6.99
Choice of Beef, Turkey, Chicken or Black Bean, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo, American Cheese and Bacon.
AVO AVO$6.99
ranch, lettuce, tomato, avocado
More about Cluck N Mooh - Marietta
Johnnie McCracken's Celtic Pub image

 

Johnnie McCracken's Celtic Pub

15 Atlanta St, SE, Marietta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Fish & Chips$13.95
House Specialty two big pieces of beer battered cod with fries and tartar sauce
Philly Chicken Cheesesteak$9.95
with sautéed onions & peppers with melted white cheese
Shepherd's Pie$12.50
House Specialty we make ours with ground beef and mixed vegatables. topped with garlic mash and Irish cheddar with a slice of housemade soda bread
More about Johnnie McCracken's Celtic Pub
Camps Kitchen & Bar image

 

Camps Kitchen & Bar

255 Village Parkway #310, Marietta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Burger Straight Up$12.00
1/2 lb. black Angus, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, brioche.
Caesar$8.00
Crisp romaine, Parmesan, croutons, creamy Caesar dressing.
Chicken Parmesan$16.00
Old school crumbs, three-cheese blend, Pomodoro, side of spaghettini.
More about Camps Kitchen & Bar
Fresh to Order image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Fresh to Order

1333 Johnson Ferry Rd, Marietta

Avg 4.4 (1260 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Grilled Chicken BLT Panini$9.80
Fire-Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Candied Peppered Bacon, Baby Greens, Tomatoes, Sprouts, Bacon Aioli
Crispy Tenderloins of Chicken Entree$13.50
Crispy Ale-Laced Chicken, Honey Mustard & BBQ
Almond Chicken Skewer Entree$13.50
Almond-Rosemary Crust, Asian Slaw, Twin Sauces
More about Fresh to Order
Suburban Tap image

 

Suburban Tap

1318 Johnson Ferry Rd, Marietta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Suburban Tap
Sam’s BBQ image

 

Sam’s BBQ

4958 Lower Roswell Rd., Marietta

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Sam’s BBQ
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Infusion Crab ATL

2044 Lower Roswell Rd, Marietta

Avg 4.5 (63 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
D3 INFUSION LOVERS BOWL$65.00
15 shrimp, 2 clusters served with 2 corn, potato, 2 egg and broccoli. With your choice of Seasoning: B.B.Q, Cajun, Garlic Butter, Kenzie's Infusion Mix, Jerk, Curry or Lemon Pepper (Kenzie's Infusion Mix is everything above with the exception of lemon pepper, curry and BBQ).
D2 INFUSION SNOW BOWL$48.50
2 clusters served with 2 corn, potato and 2 egg. With your choice of Seasoning: B.B.Q, Cajun, Garlic Butter, Kenzie's Infusion Mix, Jerk, Curry or Lemon Pepper (Kenzie's Infusion Mix is everything above with the exception of lemon pepper, curry and BBQ).
L2 - 1 CLUSTER, 1 CORN, 1 EGG, AND POTATO$26.50
More about Infusion Crab ATL
Banner pic

 

Righteous 'Que

1050 East Piedmont Road, Marietta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Righteous 'Que
Main pic

 

The Poke Company

789 Church Street Suite 300, Marietta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about The Poke Company
Restaurant banner

 

Sugar Cakes Patisserie & Bistro2

101 North Park Sq NE, Marietta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Sugar Cakes Patisserie & Bistro2
Restaurant banner

 

Hawg and Ale Smokehouse

25 Powder Springs St, Marietta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Hawg and Ale Smokehouse
Restaurant banner

 

Sterling Estates - The Hampton

3165 Dallas HWY, Marietta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Sterling Estates - The Hampton

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Marietta

Tacos

Salmon

Mac And Cheese

Quesadillas

Chicken Parmesan

Caesar Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Grits

Map

More near Marietta to explore

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Smyrna

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Woodstock

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Kennesaw

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Acworth

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Hiram

No reviews yet

Austell

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Lithia Springs

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Gadsden

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston