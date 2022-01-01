Marietta American restaurants you'll love

Must-try American restaurants in Marietta

Brewster's Bar & Grill image

 

Brewster's Bar & Grill

3595 Canton Road Northeast, Marietta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Philly Cheese$11.00
Shaved beef, provolone cheese, sautéed green peppers, onions & mushrooms in a hoagie.
Five & Fries$8.50
Served with Celery & Carrots & Ranch or Blue Cheese.
Quesadillas$12.00
A 12-inch tortilla stuffed with cheddar-jack cheese, seasoned chicken, homemade pico de gallo & sriracha aioli. Served with sour cream & salsa.
(Shaved beef or Shrimp is extra.)
More about Brewster's Bar & Grill
Camps Kitchen & Bar image

 

Camps Kitchen & Bar

255 Village Parkway #310, Marietta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$9.00
Citrus miso, red onion, radicchio.
Fettuccine Alfredo$11.00
Cream sauce, butter, white wine, Parmesan, Asiago, Provolone, garlic.
Chicken Parmesan$16.00
Old school crumbs, three-cheese blend, Pomodoro, side of spaghettini.
More about Camps Kitchen & Bar
Fresh to Order image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Fresh to Order

1333 Johnson Ferry Rd, Marietta

Avg 4.4 (1260 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Grilled Chicken BLT Panini$9.80
Fire-Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Candied Peppered Bacon, Baby Greens, Tomatoes, Sprouts, Bacon Aioli
Crispy Tenderloins of Chicken Entree$13.50
Crispy Ale-Laced Chicken, Honey Mustard & BBQ
Almond Chicken Skewer Entree$13.50
Almond-Rosemary Crust, Asian Slaw, Twin Sauces
More about Fresh to Order

