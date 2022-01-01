Marietta bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Marietta
More about LifeStyle Sports Bistro LLC
LifeStyle Sports Bistro LLC
2359 Windy Hill Rd, Marietta
|Popular items
|Wings 10pc Wings & Fries
|$14.00
24 hr marinated Jumbo Wings served with carrots, celery and your choice of dressing
|Salmon Croquettes
|$15.00
Hand breaded Atlantic Salmon fritters, served with a vinegar slaw and house made honey mustard
|Wings 6pc Wings
|$10.00
24 hr marinated Jumbo Wings served with carrots, celery and your choice of dressing
More about La Chingada Sports Bar
La Chingada Sports Bar
2074 South Cobb Drive, Marietta
|Popular items
|Consume Side
|$1.00
|Pico
|$0.25
|Sour Cream
|$0.50
More about Brewster's Bar & Grill
Brewster's Bar & Grill
3595 Canton Road Northeast, Marietta
|Popular items
|Philly Cheese
|$11.00
Shaved beef, provolone cheese, sautéed green peppers, onions & mushrooms in a hoagie.
|Five & Fries
|$8.50
Served with Celery & Carrots & Ranch or Blue Cheese.
|Quesadillas
|$12.00
A 12-inch tortilla stuffed with cheddar-jack cheese, seasoned chicken, homemade pico de gallo & sriracha aioli. Served with sour cream & salsa.
(Shaved beef or Shrimp is extra.)