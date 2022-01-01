Marietta Chicken restaurants you'll love

FUZE Kitchen image

 

FUZE Kitchen

1045 franklin gateway road, Marietta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken$8.99
Freshly cooked rice, beans, sautéed peppers, chicken, as well as your choice of toppings.
Quesadilla$2.49
Comes with cheese and your choice of toppings.
Vegetarian$7.99
Freshly cooked rice,beans, sautéed peppers, onions, mushrooms, as well as your choice of toppings.
More about FUZE Kitchen
Cluck N Mooh - Marietta image

 

Cluck N Mooh - Marietta

3894 Due West Rd Ste 280, Marietta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
MOOOHHHH$6.89
mooh sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, american cheese
SON OF OINK$6.99
Choice of Beef, Turkey, Chicken or Black Bean, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo, American Cheese and Bacon.
AVO AVO$6.99
ranch, lettuce, tomato, avocado
More about Cluck N Mooh - Marietta
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Infusion Crab ATL

2044 Lower Roswell Rd, Marietta

Avg 4.5 (63 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
D3 INFUSION LOVERS BOWL$65.00
15 shrimp, 2 clusters served with 2 corn, potato, 2 egg and broccoli. With your choice of Seasoning: B.B.Q, Cajun, Garlic Butter, Kenzie's Infusion Mix, Jerk, Curry or Lemon Pepper (Kenzie's Infusion Mix is everything above with the exception of lemon pepper, curry and BBQ).
D2 INFUSION SNOW BOWL$48.50
2 clusters served with 2 corn, potato and 2 egg. With your choice of Seasoning: B.B.Q, Cajun, Garlic Butter, Kenzie's Infusion Mix, Jerk, Curry or Lemon Pepper (Kenzie's Infusion Mix is everything above with the exception of lemon pepper, curry and BBQ).
L2 - 1 CLUSTER, 1 CORN, 1 EGG, AND POTATO$26.50
More about Infusion Crab ATL

