Marietta Chicken restaurants you'll love
Must-try Chicken restaurants in Marietta
More about FUZE Kitchen
FUZE Kitchen
1045 franklin gateway road, Marietta
|Popular items
|Chicken
|$8.99
Freshly cooked rice, beans, sautéed peppers, chicken, as well as your choice of toppings.
|Quesadilla
|$2.49
Comes with cheese and your choice of toppings.
|Vegetarian
|$7.99
Freshly cooked rice,beans, sautéed peppers, onions, mushrooms, as well as your choice of toppings.
More about Cluck N Mooh - Marietta
Cluck N Mooh - Marietta
3894 Due West Rd Ste 280, Marietta
|Popular items
|MOOOHHHH
|$6.89
mooh sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, american cheese
|SON OF OINK
|$6.99
Choice of Beef, Turkey, Chicken or Black Bean, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo, American Cheese and Bacon.
|AVO AVO
|$6.99
ranch, lettuce, tomato, avocado
More about Infusion Crab ATL
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Infusion Crab ATL
2044 Lower Roswell Rd, Marietta
|Popular items
|D3 INFUSION LOVERS BOWL
|$65.00
15 shrimp, 2 clusters served with 2 corn, potato, 2 egg and broccoli. With your choice of Seasoning: B.B.Q, Cajun, Garlic Butter, Kenzie's Infusion Mix, Jerk, Curry or Lemon Pepper (Kenzie's Infusion Mix is everything above with the exception of lemon pepper, curry and BBQ).
|D2 INFUSION SNOW BOWL
|$48.50
2 clusters served with 2 corn, potato and 2 egg. With your choice of Seasoning: B.B.Q, Cajun, Garlic Butter, Kenzie's Infusion Mix, Jerk, Curry or Lemon Pepper (Kenzie's Infusion Mix is everything above with the exception of lemon pepper, curry and BBQ).
|L2 - 1 CLUSTER, 1 CORN, 1 EGG, AND POTATO
|$26.50