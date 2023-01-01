Biryani in Marietta
Marietta restaurants that serve biryani
More about Turmeric
Turmeric
1043 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta
|Mutton Biryani Bucket
|$61.00
Cut pieces of goat meat marinated in biryani masala and cooked with basmati rice, herbs, saffron, yogurt and ghee.
|Chicken dum Biryani Bucket
|$51.00
Cut pieces of chicken marinated in biryani masala and cooked with parboiled basmati rice, herbs, saffron, yogurt and ghee.
|Lamb Biryani Regular
|$17.00
Cut pieces of lamb marinated in biryani masala and cooked with basmati rice, herbs, saffron, yogurt and ghee.
More about Stop Eat Repeat Food Truck
Stop Eat Repeat Food Truck
2245 Callaway Road Southwest, Marietta
|Chicken Dum Biryani
|$13.99
Chicken Biryani is a savory chicken and rice dish that includes layers of chicken, rice, and aromatics that are steamed together.
|Chilli Paneer Biryani
|$15.99
Chilli Paneer Biryani prepared from paneer, whole spices, biryani masala, and the long grain basmati rice
|Chicken Fry Piece Biryani - Rajamundry Style
|$13.99
Rajamundry Style flavorsome biryani made by marinating and frying chicken