Burritos in Marietta
Marietta restaurants that serve burritos
Good Kitchen & Market
116 Margaret Avenue, Marietta
|BURRITO -Avocado, Bacon & Cheese Breakfast
|$13.00
|BURRITO- Carnivore Breakfast
|$13.00
|BURRITO- Veggie Breakfast
|$11.00
La Chingada Sports Bar
2074 South Cobb Drive, Marietta
|Chingada Burrito
|$12.99
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Marietta Local
148 Roswell St, Marietta
|Breakfast Burrito
|$13.00
Flour Tortilla, Chorizo, 2 Eggs, Potatoes, Peppers & Onions, Cheese, Salsa, Sour Cream, 1 Side
|Breakfast Burrito
|$12.00
SEAFOOD
Mi Taco Mexican Taqueria
2332 Austell Rd SW, Marietta
|CALIFORNIA BURRITO
|$10.99
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Basecamp
1718 Old 41 Hwy, Marietta
|Breakfast Burrito
|$13.00
Flour Tortilla l Chorizo l 2 Eggs l Potatoes l Peppers & Onions l Cheese l Salsa l Sour Cream l Served with a Side of Stone Ground Grits