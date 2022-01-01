Burritos in Marietta

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Good Kitchen & Market

116 Margaret Avenue, Marietta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BURRITO -Avocado, Bacon & Cheese Breakfast$13.00
BURRITO- Carnivore Breakfast$13.00
BURRITO- Veggie Breakfast$11.00
More about Good Kitchen & Market
La Chingada Sports Bar image

 

La Chingada Sports Bar

2074 South Cobb Drive, Marietta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chingada Burrito$12.99
More about La Chingada Sports Bar
The Marietta Local image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Marietta Local

148 Roswell St, Marietta

Avg 4.6 (1764 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Burrito$13.00
Flour Tortilla, Chorizo, 2 Eggs, Potatoes, Peppers & Onions, Cheese, Salsa, Sour Cream, 1 Side
Breakfast Burrito$12.00
Flour Tortilla, Chorizo, 2 Eggs, Potatoes, Peppers & Onions, Cheese, Salsa, Sour Cream, 1 Side
More about The Marietta Local
Mi Taco Mexican Taqueria image

SEAFOOD

Mi Taco Mexican Taqueria

2332 Austell Rd SW, Marietta

Avg 3.6 (137 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CALIFORNIA BURRITO$10.99
More about Mi Taco Mexican Taqueria
Basecamp image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Basecamp

1718 Old 41 Hwy, Marietta

Avg 4.4 (398 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$13.00
Flour Tortilla l Chorizo l 2 Eggs l Potatoes l Peppers & Onions l Cheese l Salsa l Sour Cream l Served with a Side of Stone Ground Grits
More about Basecamp
Main pic

 

Moxie Taco

255 Village Parkway NE Ste 330, Marietta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fajita Burrito$15.00
Filled with choice grilled chicken, *CAB ground beef, or *steak (+$3.5), sauteed onions & peppers, rice, black beans, jack cheese, pico de gallo, & guacamole, with a side of sour cream and salsa verde
More about Moxie Taco

