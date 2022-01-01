Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Carrot cake in
Marietta
/
Marietta
/
Carrot Cake
Marietta restaurants that serve carrot cake
Jimmy'z Kitchen
2468 Windy Hill RD SE #600, Marietta
No reviews yet
CARROT CAKE
$10.00
Moist and delicious traditional Carrot Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting
More about Jimmy'z Kitchen
Aspens Signature Steaks
2942 Shallowford Road NE, Marietta
No reviews yet
Carrot Cake
$9.00
More about Aspens Signature Steaks
