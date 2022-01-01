Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carrot cake in Marietta

Go
Marietta restaurants
Toast

Marietta restaurants that serve carrot cake

Item pic

 

Jimmy'z Kitchen

2468 Windy Hill RD SE #600, Marietta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CARROT CAKE$10.00
Moist and delicious traditional Carrot Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting
More about Jimmy'z Kitchen
Item pic

 

Aspens Signature Steaks

2942 Shallowford Road NE, Marietta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Carrot Cake$9.00
More about Aspens Signature Steaks

Browse other tasty dishes in Marietta

Lobsters

French Fries

Chopped Salad

Falafel Salad

Pancakes

Spaghetti

Mediterranean Salad

Chicken Parmesan

Map

More near Marietta to explore

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (518 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Smyrna

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Woodstock

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Kennesaw

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Acworth

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Lithia Springs

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Austell

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Hiram

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (518 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (848 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (273 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (148 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston