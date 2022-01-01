Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chapati in
Marietta
/
Marietta
/
Chapati
Marietta restaurants that serve chapati
African Soulfood
585 Franklin Gateway Southeast, Marietta
No reviews yet
2 pcs. Of African flatbread (Chapati)
$5.00
Kenyan flatbread
More about African Soulfood
Shivam Chaat Corner
1826 Lower Roswell Road Southeast, Marietta
No reviews yet
Roti (Chapati) Per Pc.
$1.49
More about Shivam Chaat Corner
Browse other tasty dishes in Marietta
Veggie Quesadillas
Tiramisu
Hot And Sour Soup
Cucumber Salad
Chicken Fajitas
Fish And Chips
Cornbread
Salmon Salad
More near Marietta to explore
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(613 restaurants)
Roswell
Avg 4.4
(35 restaurants)
Smyrna
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Woodstock
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Kennesaw
Avg 4.1
(17 restaurants)
Acworth
Avg 4.2
(13 restaurants)
Lithia Springs
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Austell
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
Hiram
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(613 restaurants)
Gainesville
No reviews yet
Athens
Avg 4.5
(45 restaurants)
Lagrange
No reviews yet
Gadsden
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(49 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(987 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(302 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(153 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(369 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(159 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston