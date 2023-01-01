Chicken biryani in Marietta
Marietta restaurants that serve chicken biryani
Turmeric
1043 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta
|Chicken dum Biryani Bucket
|$51.00
Cut pieces of chicken marinated in biryani masala and cooked with parboiled basmati rice, herbs, saffron, yogurt and ghee.
|Chicken dum Biryani Regular
|$15.00
Cut pieces of chicken marinated in biryani masala and cooked with parboiled basmati rice, herbs, saffron, yogurt and ghee.
|Chicken Tikka Masala Biryani Regular (Chef's Special)
|$17.00
Tandoor grilled chickenPieces marinated in biryani masala and Tikka masala; cooked with parboiled basmati rice, herbs, saffron, and ghee.
Stop Eat Repeat Food Truck
2245 Callaway Road Southwest, Marietta
|Chicken Dum Biryani
|$13.99
Chicken Biryani is a savory chicken and rice dish that includes layers of chicken, rice, and aromatics that are steamed together.
|Chicken Fry Piece Biryani - Rajamundry Style
|$13.99
Rajamundry Style flavorsome biryani made by marinating and frying chicken
