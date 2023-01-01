Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken biryani in Marietta

Marietta restaurants
Marietta restaurants that serve chicken biryani

Item pic

 

Turmeric

1043 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken dum Biryani Bucket$51.00
Cut pieces of chicken marinated in biryani masala and cooked with parboiled basmati rice, herbs, saffron, yogurt and ghee.
Chicken dum Biryani Regular$15.00
Cut pieces of chicken marinated in biryani masala and cooked with parboiled basmati rice, herbs, saffron, yogurt and ghee.
Chicken Tikka Masala Biryani Regular (Chef's Special)$17.00
Tandoor grilled chickenPieces marinated in biryani masala and Tikka masala; cooked with parboiled basmati rice, herbs, saffron, and ghee.
More about Turmeric
Item pic

 

Stop Eat Repeat Food Truck

2245 Callaway Road Southwest, Marietta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Dum Biryani$13.99
Chicken Biryani is a savory chicken and rice dish that includes layers of chicken, rice, and aromatics that are steamed together.
Chicken Fry Piece Biryani - Rajamundry Style$13.99
Rajamundry Style flavorsome biryani made by marinating and frying chicken
Chicken Dum Biryani$13.99
Chicken Biryani is a savory chicken and rice dish that includes layers of chicken, rice, and aromatics that are steamed together.
More about Stop Eat Repeat Food Truck

