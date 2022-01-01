Chicken sandwiches in Marietta
Marietta restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Good Kitchen & Market
116 Margaret Avenue, Marietta
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Righteous 'Que
1050 East Piedmont Road, Marietta
|Kids Chicken Sandwich
|$6.95
2oz Sandwich for the Little one
|Blue Collar Chicken Sandwich
|$8.95
Daily Special with House Chips and a Drink
|Chicken Sandwich
|$8.95
Smoked Chicken Sandwich with 1 Side
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Marietta Local
148 Roswell St, Marietta
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
All Natural Fresh Chicken Breast, Brioche Bun, Slaw, Bread & Butter Pickles, Mayo
Blaqhaus ATL
16 ATLANTA ST, MARIETTA
|BETTER THAN POPEYEZ CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$14.99
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Basecamp
1718 Old 41 Hwy, Marietta
|Famous Fried Chicken Sandwich (Weekday)
|$13.00
|Famous Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
All Natural Fresh Chicken Breast
Brioche | Mayo | Hot Honey Mustard Romaine | Tomato | Pickles
Brewster's Bar & Grill
3595 Canton Road Northeast, Marietta
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$11.50
Fried chicken breast - tossed in our signature buffalo sauce - topped with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion and served on a toasted kaiser roll.
|Chicken Sandwich
|$9.00
Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, onion & tomato on a kaiser roll.