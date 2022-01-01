Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken soup in
Marietta
/
Marietta
/
Chicken Soup
Marietta restaurants that serve chicken soup
Xengo Restaurant
3162 Johnson Ferry Rd #420, Marietta
No reviews yet
Chicken Tom Yum Soup
$4.95
More about Xengo Restaurant
Mami Taco - 800 Whitlock Avenue Northwest
800 Whitlock Avenue Northwest, Marietta
No reviews yet
Bowl Chicken Soup
$7.25
Cup Chicken Soup
$4.95
More about Mami Taco - 800 Whitlock Avenue Northwest
