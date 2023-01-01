Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tikka in Marietta

Marietta restaurants
Marietta restaurants that serve chicken tikka

Item pic

 

Turmeric

1043 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Tikka Masala Lunch Thali Take Out
Chicken Tikka Masala Biryani Regular (Chef's Special)$17.00
Tandoor grilled chickenPieces marinated in biryani masala and Tikka masala; cooked with parboiled basmati rice, herbs, saffron, and ghee.
Chicken Tikka Masala Biryani Bucket (Chef's Special)$56.00
Tandoor grilled chickenPieces marinated in biryani masala and Tikka masala; cooked with parboiled basmati rice, herbs, saffron, and ghee.
More about Turmeric
Item pic

 

Stop Eat Repeat Food Truck

2245 Callaway Road Southwest, Marietta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tikka Rice Bowl$13.99
A chicken tikka rice bowl is a flavorful and satisfying dish that combines elements of Indian and Middle Eastern cuisine. It typically consists of tender pieces of marinated grilled chicken, aromatic basmati rice, and a variety of vibrant and flavorful toppings
More about Stop Eat Repeat Food Truck

