Cinnamon rolls in Marietta
Marietta restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls
Press Waffle Co. - East Cobb
4475 Roswell Rd, Suite 1810, Marietta
|Cinnamon Roll
|$8.00
Gooey cinnamon glaze and cream cheese frosting on top of our golden liege waffle.
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Basecamp - Kennesaw Mountain
1718 Old 41 Hwy, Marietta
|Cinnamon Roll Pancake Stack
|$12.00
|Cinnamon Roll Pancake Breakfast
|$17.00
Buttermilk pancakes swirled with cinnamon topped with cream cheese icing and served with vermont maple syrup. includes 2 eggs, choice of bacon, sausage or chicken sausage.