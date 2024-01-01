Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cinnamon rolls in Marietta

Go
Marietta restaurants
Toast

Marietta restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls

Item pic

 

Press Waffle Co. - East Cobb

4475 Roswell Rd, Suite 1810, Marietta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cinnamon Roll$8.00
Gooey cinnamon glaze and cream cheese frosting on top of our golden liege waffle.
More about Press Waffle Co. - East Cobb
Basecamp image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Basecamp - Kennesaw Mountain

1718 Old 41 Hwy, Marietta

Avg 4.4 (398 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cinnamon Roll Pancake Stack$12.00
Cinnamon Roll Pancake Breakfast$17.00
Buttermilk pancakes swirled with cinnamon topped with cream cheese icing and served with vermont maple syrup. includes 2 eggs, choice of bacon, sausage or chicken sausage.
More about Basecamp - Kennesaw Mountain

Browse other tasty dishes in Marietta

Chicken Wraps

Naan

Tarts

Samosa

Paratha

Egg Rolls

Reuben

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Map

More near Marietta to explore

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (916 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Kennesaw

Avg 4.1 (28 restaurants)

Woodstock

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Smyrna

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Acworth

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Austell

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Lithia Springs

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Hiram

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (916 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (16 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1363 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (413 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (223 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (507 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (201 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston