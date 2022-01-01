Dosa in Marietta
Marietta restaurants that serve dosa
Turmeric
1043 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta
|Mysore Masala Dosa
|$14.00
Spicy chutney spread on thin crispy rice and lentil flour crepe stuffed with spiced flavorful potatoes
Shivam Chaat Corner
1826 Lower Roswell Road Southeast, Marietta
|Masala Dosa
|$7.49
Thin rice & lentil crepe filled with potatoes with Sambhar & Coconut Chutney
|Shivam Special Masala Dosa
|$10.99
Cashews, Potato, Onion, Green Chili, Cilantro & Spices with Sambhar & Coconut Chutney
|Plain Dosa
|$6.99
Thin rice & lentil crepe with Sambhar & Coconut Chutney