Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Dosa in Marietta

Go
Marietta restaurants
Toast

Marietta restaurants that serve dosa

Consumer pic

 

Turmeric

1043 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mysore Masala Dosa$14.00
Spicy chutney spread on thin crispy rice and lentil flour crepe stuffed with spiced flavorful potatoes
More about Turmeric
Restaurant banner

 

Shivam Chaat Corner

1826 Lower Roswell Road Southeast, Marietta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Masala Dosa$7.49
Thin rice & lentil crepe filled with potatoes with Sambhar & Coconut Chutney
Shivam Special Masala Dosa$10.99
Cashews, Potato, Onion, Green Chili, Cilantro & Spices with Sambhar & Coconut Chutney
Plain Dosa$6.99
Thin rice & lentil crepe with Sambhar & Coconut Chutney
More about Shivam Chaat Corner

Browse other tasty dishes in Marietta

Collard Greens

Muffins

Cobbler

Penne

Coconut Curry

Cheese Fries

Chicken Sandwiches

Fish And Chips

Map

More near Marietta to explore

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (638 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Woodstock

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Kennesaw

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Smyrna

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Acworth

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Austell

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Lithia Springs

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Hiram

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (638 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1022 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (312 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (158 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (169 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston