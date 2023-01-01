Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Edamame in Marietta

Marietta restaurants
Marietta restaurants that serve edamame

Xengo Restaurant image

 

Xengo Restaurant

3162 Johnson Ferry Rd #420, Marietta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Edamame$4.95
More about Xengo Restaurant
Item pic

 

154 Roswell st ne - Marietta: Boru Ramen

154 Roswell st ne, marietta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Edamame$4.99
Steamed Edamame
More about 154 Roswell st ne - Marietta: Boru Ramen

