Egg sandwiches in Marietta
Marietta restaurants that serve egg sandwiches
Thumbs Up Express - 2320 Canton Road
2320 Canton Road, ATLANTA
|Egg and Meat Sandwich
|$4.39
Scrambled egg and your choice of breakfast meat on a biscuit or toast.
GOOD KITCHEN + MARKET
116 Margaret Avenue, Marietta
|Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Sandwich
|$12.00
Two eggs cooked to order on sourdough bread with bacon and your choice of cheddar or gruyere cheese.
|Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Sandwich
|$12.00
Two eggs cooked to order on sourdough bread with sausage and your choice of cheddar or gruyere cheese.
|Steak, Egg, and Cheese Sandwich
|$14.00
Grass-Fed flank steak with two eggs cooked to order on sourdough bread with your choice of cheddar or gruyere cheese.