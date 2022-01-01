Fajitas in Marietta
Marietta restaurants that serve fajitas
La Chingada Sports Bar
2074 South Cobb Drive, Marietta
|Fajitas Salad
|$9.99
|Fajitas
|$14.95
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Marietta Local
148 Roswell St, Marietta
|Fajita Bowl
|$15.00
Avocado, Rice, Black Beans, Roasted Corn, Peppers & Onions, Grilled Chicken, & Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette
|Fajita Bowl
|$13.00
Avocado, Rice, Black Beans, Roasted Corn, Peppers & Onions, Grilled Chicken, & Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette
Moxie Taco
255 Village Parkway NE Ste 330, Marietta
|Fajita Burrito
|$15.00
Filled with choice grilled chicken, *CAB ground beef, or *steak (+$3.5), sauteed onions & peppers, rice, black beans, jack cheese, pico de gallo, & guacamole, with a side of sour cream and salsa verde
|Chicken Fajitas
|$17.00