Fajitas in Marietta

Go
Marietta restaurants
Toast

Marietta restaurants that serve fajitas

La Chingada Sports Bar image

 

La Chingada Sports Bar

2074 South Cobb Drive, Marietta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fajitas Salad$9.99
Fajitas$14.95
The Marietta Local image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Marietta Local

148 Roswell St, Marietta

Avg 4.6 (1764 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fajita Bowl$15.00
Avocado, Rice, Black Beans, Roasted Corn, Peppers & Onions, Grilled Chicken, & Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette
Fajita Bowl$13.00
Avocado, Rice, Black Beans, Roasted Corn, Peppers & Onions, Grilled Chicken, & Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette
Main pic

 

Moxie Taco

255 Village Parkway NE Ste 330, Marietta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fajita Burrito$15.00
Filled with choice grilled chicken, *CAB ground beef, or *steak (+$3.5), sauteed onions & peppers, rice, black beans, jack cheese, pico de gallo, & guacamole, with a side of sour cream and salsa verde
Chicken Fajitas$17.00
Brewster's Bar & Grill image

 

Brewster's Bar & Grill

3595 Canton Road Northeast, Marietta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Fajitas$11.00
Char-grilled chicken with sauteed peppers and onions, cheese, lettuce, sour cream and salsa.
