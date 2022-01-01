Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried zucchini in Marietta

Go
Marietta restaurants
Toast

Marietta restaurants that serve fried zucchini

Consumer pic

 

Moxie Burger- Village Pkwy

255 Village Pkwy NE,, Marietta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Zucchini Fries
with jalapeno ranch
More about Moxie Burger- Village Pkwy
Main pic

 

Moxie Burger- Shallowford

2421 Shallowford Rd #158, Marietta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Zucchini Fries
with jalapeno ranch
More about Moxie Burger- Shallowford

Browse other tasty dishes in Marietta

Brisket

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Tenders

Cucumber Salad

Mediterranean Salad

Filet Mignon

Cheese Fries

French Toast

Map

More near Marietta to explore

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (515 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Smyrna

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Woodstock

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Kennesaw

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Acworth

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Lithia Springs

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Austell

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Hiram

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (515 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (844 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (272 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (122 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston