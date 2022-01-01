Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Fried zucchini in
Marietta
/
Marietta
/
Fried Zucchini
Marietta restaurants that serve fried zucchini
Moxie Burger- Village Pkwy
255 Village Pkwy NE,, Marietta
No reviews yet
Zucchini Fries
with jalapeno ranch
More about Moxie Burger- Village Pkwy
Moxie Burger- Shallowford
2421 Shallowford Rd #158, Marietta
No reviews yet
Zucchini Fries
with jalapeno ranch
More about Moxie Burger- Shallowford
Browse other tasty dishes in Marietta
Brisket
Chicken Sandwiches
Chicken Tenders
Cucumber Salad
Mediterranean Salad
Filet Mignon
Cheese Fries
French Toast
More near Marietta to explore
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(515 restaurants)
Roswell
Avg 4.4
(27 restaurants)
Smyrna
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Woodstock
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Kennesaw
Avg 4.1
(13 restaurants)
Acworth
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Lithia Springs
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Austell
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Hiram
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(515 restaurants)
Gainesville
No reviews yet
Athens
Avg 4.5
(42 restaurants)
Lagrange
No reviews yet
Gadsden
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(844 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(272 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(122 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(327 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(147 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston