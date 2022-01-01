Pies in Marietta
Marietta restaurants that serve pies
Righteous 'Que
1050 East Piedmont Road, Marietta
|Oatmeal Creme Pie
|$1.95
Homemade Oatmeal Creme Pie "This aint a little Debbie"
Jimmy'z Kitchen
2468 Windy Hill RD SE #600, Marietta
|KEY LIME PIE
|$7.00
Traditional key lime pie with a sweet graham cracker and toasted coconut crust.
Johnnie McCracken's Celtic Pub
15 Atlanta St, SE, Marietta
|Shepherd's Pie
|$12.50
House Specialty we make ours with ground beef and mixed vegatables. topped with garlic mash and Irish cheddar with a slice of housemade soda bread