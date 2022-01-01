Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Marietta

Marietta restaurants
Marietta restaurants that serve quesadillas

Good Kitchen & Market image

 

Good Kitchen & Market

116 Margaret Avenue, Marietta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kids Cheese Quesadillas$6.50
More about Good Kitchen & Market
La Chingada Sports Bar image

 

La Chingada Sports Bar

2074 South Cobb Drive, Marietta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Quesadillas$5.50
Quesadilla (Lunch)
Quesadillas$11.50
More about La Chingada Sports Bar
Main pic

 

Moxie Taco

255 Village Parkway NE Ste 330, Marietta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cab Ground Beef Quesadilla$13.00
(ground beef, diced tomatoes, sauted onions)
Cheese Quesadilla$9.00
Chicken Quesadilla$13.00
(grilled chicken, sautéed onions, & peppers)
More about Moxie Taco
Brewster's Bar & Grill image

 

Brewster's Bar & Grill

3595 Canton Road Northeast, Marietta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Quesadillas$12.00
A 12-inch tortilla stuffed with cheddar-jack cheese, seasoned chicken, homemade pico de gallo & sriracha aioli. Served with sour cream & salsa.
(Shaved beef or Shrimp is extra.)
More about Brewster's Bar & Grill

