Quesadillas in Marietta
Marietta restaurants that serve quesadillas
Good Kitchen & Market
116 Margaret Avenue, Marietta
|Kids Cheese Quesadillas
|$6.50
La Chingada Sports Bar
2074 South Cobb Drive, Marietta
|Kids Quesadillas
|$5.50
|Quesadilla (Lunch)
|Quesadillas
|$11.50
Moxie Taco
255 Village Parkway NE Ste 330, Marietta
|Cab Ground Beef Quesadilla
|$13.00
(ground beef, diced tomatoes, sauted onions)
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$9.00
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$13.00
(grilled chicken, sautéed onions, & peppers)