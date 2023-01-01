Rice bowls in Marietta
Marietta restaurants that serve rice bowls
More about 154 Roswell st ne - Marietta: Boru Ramen
154 Roswell st ne - Marietta: Boru Ramen
154 Roswell st ne, marietta
|Rice Bowl
|$4.99
White or Brown rice, choice of protein, scallions and choice of sauce
More about Infusion Crab ATL - 2044 Lower Roswell Rd STE 300. *I.D. IS REQUIRED BY THE TRUE CARD HOLDER*
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Infusion Crab ATL - 2044 Lower Roswell Rd STE 300. *I.D. IS REQUIRED BY THE TRUE CARD HOLDER*
2044 Lower Roswell Rd, Marietta
|Turkey Necks and Rice Bowl
|$13.00
Turkey Necks and Rice Only
16 OZ BOWL