Samosa in Marietta
Marietta restaurants that serve samosa
African Soulfood
585 Franklin Gateway Southeast, Marietta
|Beef Samosas
|$10.00
Our deep fried African pastry with savory filling, including ingredients such as spiced potatoes, onions peas.
Madras Mantra
2349 Windy Hill Road Southeast # 120, Marietta
|Chat Samosa
|$7.00
Samosa (steamed rice cake) topped with chopped onions, tomatoes, potatoes and chutneys, sweet yogurt, and chickpea noodles
|Veg Samosa* (VGN)
|$5.00
Deep-fried triangular shaped pastry stuffed with mixture of spiced potatoes and peas.