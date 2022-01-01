Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Samosa in Marietta

Marietta restaurants
Marietta restaurants that serve samosa

African Soulfood

585 Franklin Gateway Southeast, Marietta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Beef Samosas$10.00
Our deep fried African pastry with savory filling, including ingredients such as spiced potatoes, onions peas.
More about African Soulfood
Madras Mantra

2349 Windy Hill Road Southeast # 120, Marietta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chat Samosa$7.00
Samosa (steamed rice cake) topped with chopped onions, tomatoes, potatoes and chutneys, sweet yogurt, and chickpea noodles
Veg Samosa* (VGN)$5.00
Deep-fried triangular shaped pastry stuffed with mixture of spiced potatoes and peas.
More about Madras Mantra
Shivam Chaat Corner

1826 Lower Roswell Road Southeast, Marietta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Samosa Chaat$7.49
1 Pc. Samosa Topped with Chick Peas, Chutnies & Yogurt
More about Shivam Chaat Corner

