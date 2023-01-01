Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Seaweed salad in Marietta

Go
Marietta restaurants
Toast

Marietta restaurants that serve seaweed salad

Xengo Restaurant image

 

Xengo Restaurant

3162 Johnson Ferry Rd #420, Marietta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mango Avo roll$6.50
Seaweed Salad$6.50
More about Xengo Restaurant
Banner pic

 

154 Roswell st ne - Marietta: Boru Ramen

154 Roswell st ne, marietta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Seaweed Salad$4.99
More about 154 Roswell st ne - Marietta: Boru Ramen

Browse other tasty dishes in Marietta

Collard Greens

Gobi Manchurian

Quiche

Caesar Salad

Carne Asada

Scallops

Fried Zucchini

Chocolate Mousse

Map

More near Marietta to explore

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (769 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Woodstock

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Smyrna

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Kennesaw

Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)

Acworth

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Lithia Springs

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Austell

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Hiram

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (769 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.5 (54 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1151 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (356 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (172 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (409 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (169 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston