Shawarma in Marietta

Marietta restaurants
Marietta restaurants that serve shawarma

Shawarma image

 

PITA Mediterranean Street Food

2555 Prado Ln,, Marietta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shawarma$12.45
Garlic, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle & Tahini
Shawarma Bowl$10.45
Packed with rice, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions and topped off with tahini sauce
Shawarma Platter$14.95
Lettuce, Tomato & Tahini
More about PITA Mediterranean Street Food
Shawarma image

 

PITA Mediterranean Street Food

68 N. MARIETTA PARKWAY N.W., MARIETTA

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shawarma$12.45
Garlic, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle & Tahini
Shawarma Bowl$10.45
Packed with rice, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions and topped off with tahini sauce
Shawarma Platter$14.95
Lettuce, Tomato & Tahini
More about PITA Mediterranean Street Food

