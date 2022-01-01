Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Short ribs in Marietta

Marietta restaurants
Marietta restaurants that serve short ribs

Righteous 'Que

1050 East Piedmont Road, Marietta

Beef Short Rib - 4th of July Pre- Order$28.95
One big bone of rich beef
More about Righteous 'Que
Blaqhaus ATL - 16 ATLANTA ST SE

16 ATLANTA ST, MARIETTA

Avg 3.5 (31 reviews)
SHORT RIB GRILLED CHEESE$16.99
Super Slow Cooked Southern Flavored Beef Short Rib with Double Melted Swiss Cheese in a Buttered Texas Toast with a spread of our House Spicy Aioli Sauce and Cilantro and served with House Fries
VEGAN SHORT RIB GRILLED CHEESE$17.99
Vegan Patty with Double Melted Swiss Cheese, Parmesan Cheese and Cheddar Cheese in a Buttered Texas Toast with a spread of our House Spicy Aioli Sauce and Cilantro and served with House Fries
More about Blaqhaus ATL - 16 ATLANTA ST SE

