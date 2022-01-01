Short ribs in Marietta
Marietta restaurants that serve short ribs
More about Righteous 'Que
Righteous 'Que
1050 East Piedmont Road, Marietta
|Beef Short Rib - 4th of July Pre- Order
|$28.95
One big bone of rich beef
More about Blaqhaus ATL - 16 ATLANTA ST SE
Blaqhaus ATL - 16 ATLANTA ST SE
16 ATLANTA ST, MARIETTA
|SHORT RIB GRILLED CHEESE
|$16.99
Super Slow Cooked Southern Flavored Beef Short Rib with Double Melted Swiss Cheese in a Buttered Texas Toast with a spread of our House Spicy Aioli Sauce and Cilantro and served with House Fries
|VEGAN SHORT RIB GRILLED CHEESE
|$17.99
Vegan Patty with Double Melted Swiss Cheese, Parmesan Cheese and Cheddar Cheese in a Buttered Texas Toast with a spread of our House Spicy Aioli Sauce and Cilantro and served with House Fries