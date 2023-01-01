Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Snapper in
Marietta
/
Marietta
/
Snapper
Marietta restaurants that serve snapper
Xengo Restaurant
3162 Johnson Ferry Rd #420, Marietta
No reviews yet
Dinner Cousin Thai Whole Red Snapper
$22.95
More about Xengo Restaurant
Lemon Butter Seafood
1854 Terrell Mill Road SE, Marietta
No reviews yet
Red Snapper (Whole Fish)
$21.99
Deep Fried Red Snapper with your choice of 1 Side item
More about Lemon Butter Seafood
