Tacos in Marietta
Marietta restaurants that serve tacos
Good Kitchen & Market
116 Margaret Avenue, Marietta
|Taco Bowl
|$16.00
|Taco Roll
|$15.00
LifeStyle Sports Bistro LLC
2359 Windy Hill Rd, Marietta
|Blackened Salmon Tacos
|$13.00
Atlantic salmon, Vinegar slaw, sweet chili glaze, cilantro, served with a lime
La Chingada Sports Bar
2074 South Cobb Drive, Marietta
|Tacos
|3 Tacos (Lunch)
SEAFOOD
Mi Taco Mexican Taqueria
2332 Austell Rd SW, Marietta
|TACOS- tortillas hechas a mano
|$2.75
|TACOS-
|$2.00
|MI TACO DIP
|$11.99
Zama Mexican Cuisine and Margarita Bar
2550 Sandy Plains Rd Suite 300, Marietta
|Taco Loco Salad
|$10.25
Seasoned pulled chicken on a bed of lettuce, shredded chese crema, diced tomatoes, and lightly drizzled with melted cheese. Served in a large crispy flour tortilla or bowl.
Moxie Taco
255 Village Parkway NE Ste 330, Marietta
|Fried Avocado Taco
|$3.75
|Cod Taco
|$4.25
|Brisket Taco
|$4.25
Brewster's Bar & Grill
3595 Canton Road Northeast, Marietta
|Fried Fish Tacos
|$12.00
Fried cod, lettuce, pico, cheddar-jack cheese and sriracha aioli. Served with a side of salsa & tortilla chips.