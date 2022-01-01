Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Marietta

Go
Marietta restaurants
Toast

Marietta restaurants that serve tacos

Good Kitchen & Market image

 

Good Kitchen & Market

116 Margaret Avenue, Marietta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Taco Bowl$16.00
Taco Roll$15.00
More about Good Kitchen & Market
LifeStyle Sports Bistro LLC image

 

LifeStyle Sports Bistro LLC

2359 Windy Hill Rd, Marietta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Blackened Salmon Tacos$13.00
Atlantic salmon, Vinegar slaw, sweet chili glaze, cilantro, served with a lime
More about LifeStyle Sports Bistro LLC
La Chingada Sports Bar image

 

La Chingada Sports Bar

2074 South Cobb Drive, Marietta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tacos
3 Tacos (Lunch)
More about La Chingada Sports Bar
TACOS- image

SEAFOOD

Mi Taco Mexican Taqueria

2332 Austell Rd SW, Marietta

Avg 3.6 (137 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
TACOS- tortillas hechas a mano$2.75
TACOS-$2.00
MI TACO DIP$11.99
More about Mi Taco Mexican Taqueria
Zama Mexican Cuisine and Margarita Bar image

 

Zama Mexican Cuisine and Margarita Bar

2550 Sandy Plains Rd Suite 300, Marietta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Loco Salad$10.25
Seasoned pulled chicken on a bed of lettuce, shredded chese crema, diced tomatoes, and lightly drizzled with melted cheese. Served in a large crispy flour tortilla or bowl.
More about Zama Mexican Cuisine and Margarita Bar
Main pic

 

Moxie Taco

255 Village Parkway NE Ste 330, Marietta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Avocado Taco$3.75
Cod Taco$4.25
Brisket Taco$4.25
More about Moxie Taco
Brewster's Bar & Grill image

 

Brewster's Bar & Grill

3595 Canton Road Northeast, Marietta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Fish Tacos$12.00
Fried cod, lettuce, pico, cheddar-jack cheese and sriracha aioli. Served with a side of salsa & tortilla chips.
More about Brewster's Bar & Grill
Food Truck Steak Tacos image

 

Camps Kitchen & Bar

255 Village Parkway #310, Marietta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Food Truck Steak Tacos$12.00
Kalbi-marinated steak, slaw, sriracha aioli, house-pickled fresno, cilantro.
More about Camps Kitchen & Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Marietta

Brisket

Mac And Cheese

Filet Mignon

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Stew

Cheesecake

Falafel Salad

Cake

Map

More near Marietta to explore

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (515 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Smyrna

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Woodstock

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Kennesaw

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Acworth

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Lithia Springs

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Austell

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Hiram

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (515 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (844 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (272 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (122 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston