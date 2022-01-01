Tostadas in Marietta

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Marietta restaurants that serve tostadas
La Chingada Sports Bar
2074 South Cobb Drive, Marietta
No reviews yet
Tinga Tostada
$9.99
More about La Chingada Sports Bar
Moxie Taco
255 Village Parkway NE Ste 330, Marietta
No reviews yet
Chicken Tinga Tostadas
$7.50
two crispy corn tortillas topped with chicken tinga, black bean puree, lettuce, cotija cheese, and crema
More about Moxie Taco
