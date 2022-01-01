Marietta restaurants you'll love

Marietta restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Marietta

Marietta's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Must-try Marietta restaurants

J's BBQ & Grill image

 

J's BBQ & Grill

701 Pike Street, Marietta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Cheese Fries$5.00
Choice of fries, loaded with cheddar cheese, bacon bits and sour cream. Add Pulled Pork or Pulled Chicken for $2
Wings 6ct.$5.00
Traditional or boneless wings with your choice of flavor
5 lbs of Pulled Pork/Chicken$40.00
5lbs of Pulled Pork, Plain, BBQ, or our House BBQ, served with 12 Hawaiian Sweet Rolls, and choice of 2 sides.
More about J's BBQ & Grill
The Galley image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Galley

203 Second Street, Marietta

Avg 4.3 (552 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
6 Bone In Wings$10.00
jumbo wings, served with your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dipping sauce
French Onion Burger$15.00
onion marmalade, Swiss, provolone and hotel butter on ciabatta
Anchor Bar$15.00
Buffalo grilled chicken, mixed greens, cheddar, carrots, cucumbers, tomato, red onion, croutons
More about The Galley
Marietta Brewing Co. image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Marietta Brewing Co.

167 Front St, Marietta

Avg 4.3 (1294 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP$13.00
Grilled chicken tossed in our house sauce with lettuce, tomato, scallions and shredded cheese. Served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing on the side.
SMALL PUB HOUSE SALAD$4.00
Chopped lettuce, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions and croutons. Add shredded cheese for $1! Dressing of your choice on the side.
JUMBO CHICKEN WINGS$14.00
10 Seasoned wings tossed in the sauce of your choice!
More about Marietta Brewing Co.

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Marietta

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Chicken Wraps

Mac And Cheese

Spinach And Artichoke Dip

