Marietta restaurants you'll love

J's BBQ & Grill
701 Pike Street, Marietta
|Popular items
|Cheese Fries
|$5.00
Choice of fries, loaded with cheddar cheese, bacon bits and sour cream. Add Pulled Pork or Pulled Chicken for $2
|Wings 6ct.
|$5.00
Traditional or boneless wings with your choice of flavor
|5 lbs of Pulled Pork/Chicken
|$40.00
5lbs of Pulled Pork, Plain, BBQ, or our House BBQ, served with 12 Hawaiian Sweet Rolls, and choice of 2 sides.
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Galley
203 Second Street, Marietta
|Popular items
|6 Bone In Wings
|$10.00
jumbo wings, served with your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dipping sauce
|French Onion Burger
|$15.00
onion marmalade, Swiss, provolone and hotel butter on ciabatta
|Anchor Bar
|$15.00
Buffalo grilled chicken, mixed greens, cheddar, carrots, cucumbers, tomato, red onion, croutons
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Marietta Brewing Co.
167 Front St, Marietta
|Popular items
|BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP
|$13.00
Grilled chicken tossed in our house sauce with lettuce, tomato, scallions and shredded cheese. Served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing on the side.
|SMALL PUB HOUSE SALAD
|$4.00
Chopped lettuce, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions and croutons. Add shredded cheese for $1! Dressing of your choice on the side.
|JUMBO CHICKEN WINGS
|$14.00
10 Seasoned wings tossed in the sauce of your choice!