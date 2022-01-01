Bacon cheeseburgers in Marietta

Marietta restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Galley

203 Second Street, Marietta

Ultimate Bacon Cheeseburger$15.00
smoked Gouda, applewood smoked bacon, grilled onions
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Marietta Brewing Co.

167 Front St, Marietta

BACON & BEER CHEESE BURGER$14.00
Applewood smoked bacon and our house beer cheese on a brioche bun. Lettuce, tomato, red onion and a pickle slice served on the side. Request any condiments you would like for the burger on the side.
