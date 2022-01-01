Bacon cheeseburgers in Marietta
Marietta restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers
More about The Galley
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Galley
203 Second Street, Marietta
|Ultimate Bacon Cheeseburger
|$15.00
smoked Gouda, applewood smoked bacon, grilled onions
More about Marietta Brewing Co.
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Marietta Brewing Co.
167 Front St, Marietta
|BACON & BEER CHEESE BURGER
|$14.00
Applewood smoked bacon and our house beer cheese on a brioche bun. Lettuce, tomato, red onion and a pickle slice served on the side. Request any condiments you would like for the burger on the side.