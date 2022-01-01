Mushroom burgers in Marietta
J's BBQ & Grill Marietta - 114 Putnam Street
114 Putnam Street, Marietta
|Mushroom and Swiss Burger
|$10.00
1/2lb seasoned patty topped with fresh mushrooms and Swiss Cheese.
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Marietta Brewing Co.
167 Front St, Marietta
|MUSHROOM SWISS BURGER
|$15.00
Grilled mushrooms and melted swiss cheese on a brioche bun. Lettuce, tomato, red onion and a pickle slice served on the side. Request any condiments you would like for the burger on the side.