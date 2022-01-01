Marigold Maison | Phoenix

Go
Marigold Maison’s menu represents the finest examples of Indian cuisine. Executive Chef Sunil Kumar gives diners a culinary passport to India. The innovative menu features authentic Indian flavors and favorites like Chicken Tikka, Pani Puri, Samosas, and our Famous Tandoori Oven delicacies.

4720 E Cactus Rd Ste D118

Popular Items

Chicken Tikka$18.00
Marinated in yogurt, ginger, garlic, tandoori spices, and served over onions and peppers
Chicken Biryani$20.00
Chicken Tikka Masala$20.00
Chicken Makhani$20.00
Samosa (Savory Pastry) (Veg)$6.00
Stuffed with potato, green peas, spices
Rice$4.00
Saag$18.00
Garlic Naan$4.00
Naan with fresh garlic and cilantro
Chicken Curry$20.00
Marigold Naan$4.00
Light and soft white flour bread
Location

4720 E Cactus Rd Ste D118

Phoenix AZ

Sunday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
