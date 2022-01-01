Go
Marigold To Go

Open today 4:00 PM - 9:00 PM

No reviews yet

450 N. Clark Street

Chicago, IL 60654

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Saag Paneer Spinach$12.00
Indian cheese, mustard greens, broccoli, spinach, ginger, garlic, tomato, turmeric, fenugreek
Goan Lamb Vindaloo$16.00
Lamb, wine, vinegar, curry leaves, mustard, black cumin seeds
Chicken Tikka Masala$16.00
Chicken, tomato sauce, cream, ginger, garlic, turmeric, coriander, garam masala, fenugreek
Chicken Tikka Masala Pizza$15.00
Tandoori chicken, tomato sauce, mozzarella, spices. 14” crust.
Paneer Taco$8.00
Two tacos, onion, cilantro, mango chutney
Eggplant Bharta$12.00
Eggplant, onion, tomato, ginger, spices
Classic Chicken Curry$16.00
Chicken, tomato, onion purée, ginger, garlic, turmeric, coriander, fenugreek, garam masala
Garlic Naan$2.00
Naan with fresh garlic and cilantro
Vegetable Samosa$5.00
Two samosas stuffed with potato, green peas, spices, and topped with chickpeas, chaat masala, yogurt, mint, tamarind
Naan$2.00
Light and soft white flour bread
All hours

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Location

450 N. Clark Street, Chicago IL 60654

Directions

