Marin Coffee Roasters
Come in and enjoy!
1551 S Novato Blvd • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1551 S Novato Blvd
Novato CA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Ayawaska Novato
Come in and enjoy!
Finnegan's Marin Restaurant
Finnegan's Marin, an American bar and grill meets Irish pub in downtown Novato, is North Marin's gathering place. Awarded Best Bar/Restaurant & Bar in Marin by the Pacific Sun, Finnegan's offers wonderful food, a full bar, and a community oriented nightlife.
Le Col Rouge
Come in and enjoy!
Rustic Bakery
Come in and enjoy!