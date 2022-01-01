Marin Coffee Roasters

Creekside Pizza & Taproom

Creekside is Marin County’s award-winning artisan pizzas, crisp salads, deli-inspired sandwiches and hearty pastas. Enjoy our craft beer selection featuring over 30 craft beers from more than 25 craft breweries on tap daily, plus our curated California-only wine menu. Full-service Indoor Dining, Curbside Service, Takeout and open-to-public outdoor dining on San Anselmo's Creekside Commons Plaza and Creek Park. Happy Hour every day at 4pm for our "walk up and dine in guests" (must be present, 2 drink maximum). Last indoor dining seating 30 minutes prior to close. Reservations & More info at www.CreeksideSA.com

