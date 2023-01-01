Go
Main picView gallery

Marina Bar and Grill - 5879 Marina Rd

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

5879 Marina Rd

Discovery Bay, CA 94505

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

5879 Marina Rd, Discovery Bay CA 94505

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Berra Gyro 2 - 14870 Highway 4 Suite A
orange starNo Reviews
14870 Highway 4 Suite A Discovery, CA 94505
View restaurantnext
La Taqueria Limon - 14850 Hwy 4 #E
orange starNo Reviews
14850 Hwy 4 #E Discovery Bay, CA 94505
View restaurantnext
Chill Tea and Coffee - BRENTWOOD
orange star4.9 • 497
60 Eagle Rock Way Suite A Brentwood, CA 94513
View restaurantnext
22 Beach Hut Deli - 22 Brentwood (Northern CA)
orange star4.7 • 1,413
2540 Sand Creek Rd Brentwood, CA 94513
View restaurantnext
WENCE HOUSE CALIFORNIA CUISINE
orange star4.6 • 1,848
6670 Lone Tree Way Ste 1&2 Brentwood, CA 94513
View restaurantnext
Chill Tea and Coffee - STREETS OF BRENTWOOD
orange star4.9 • 497
2545 Sand Creek Rd Suite 100 Brentwood, CA 94513
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Discovery Bay

Brentwood

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

Livermore

Avg 4.7 (34 restaurants)

Antioch

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Tracy

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Tracy

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Dublin

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

San Ramon

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Marina Bar and Grill - 5879 Marina Rd

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston