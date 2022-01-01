Marina Del Rey restaurants you'll love

Marina Del Rey restaurants
Toast
  •
  Marina Del Rey

Marina Del Rey's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Cake
Bakeries
Salad
Vegan
Juice & Smoothies
Latin American
Must-try Marina Del Rey restaurants

Beach & Brew image

 

Beach & Brew

405 Washington Blvd, Venice

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fish n Chips$19.00
Beer Battered Cod | Togarashi | Yuzu Kosho Tartar Sauce | Fries
Shrimp & Sausage Gumbo$24.00
Shrimp | Chicken | Andouille Sausage | Jasmine Rice
The Burger$18.00
All Natural West Coast Beef | Onion Jam | Pickles | Cheddar | Sprouts | Green Grain Mustard | Fries | Brioche Bun
Nueva image

 

Nueva

822 Washington Blvd, Marina Del Rey

Avg 4.5 (1873 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Nachos$12.00
Queso Oaxaca, Cheese Sauce, Black Beans, Chickpeas, Pico De Gallo, Crema
Mediterranean Octopus Taco$7.00
Green Harrisa Aoli, Pickled Red Onion, Chili Lime Mango Slaw, Mint
Carne Asada Taco$6.00
Roasted Scallion, Avocado, Garlic Cilantro Jalapeno Salsa
Jivana Café image

 

Jivana Café

20 Washington Blvd, Marina Del Rey

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Coriander Chutney$4.50
Organic cilantro blitzed together with onions and birds eye chilli.(VG) (GF) (M)
Garlic Naan$6.00
Organic flour blended and freshly baked in our tandoor oven. Made with minced garlic, and sprinkled with coriander. (V)
Butter Chicken aka Chicken Ruby$20.00
Named after a 1950's Irish pop singer, whose name became Cockney slang for curry! Organic chicken marinated overnight and then cooked in our tandoor oven before being cooked in a rich makhani "butter" sauce. Garnished with pomegranate and cilantro. Served with raita and English cucumber salad. (M) (GF)
SusieCakes image

CUPCAKES • CAKES

SusieCakes

4714 Lincoln Blvd, Marina del Rey

Avg 4.7 (1037 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Southern Red Velvet Cake
Deep red, moist cake lightly flavored with cocoa, filled & topped with traditional cream cheese frosting. Our best seller!
4 Box Holiday Gingerbread Cookie$14.00
ONLY AVAILABLE 11/28 - 12/24 -- 2 girl and 2 boy gingerbread cookies
Celebration Cake
6-layers of vanilla cake baked with colorful sugar confetti, filled & frosted with our signature retro-blue vanilla frosting.
Sampa's Pizza Cafe image

 

Sampa's Pizza Cafe

534 W Washington Blvd, Marina Del Rey

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cheese$15.00
Italian tomato sauce & mozzarella.
Calabresa$22.00
Fresh tomato sauce, hot Portuguese sausage, sweet onions, mozzarella & kalamata olives.
*Half & Half*
Choose your favorite 2 Sampa's pizza varieties
MidiCi of MDR image

 

MidiCi of MDR

13488 Maxella Ave Suite 100, Marina del Rey

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Devil's Pizza$18.00
Italian tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, house made spicy sausage, spicy Italian salami, Jalapeño chilies (spicy).
Double Pepperoni Pizza$18.00
Italian tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, spicy salami.
House Salad$11.00
Seasonal greens, baby arugula, grape tomatoes, balsamic vinaigrette dressing. All salads are served fresh with balsamic reduction.
Juice Crafters image

SMOOTHIES

Juice Crafters

4260 Lincoln Blvd, Marina Del Ray

Avg 4.7 (1124 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pacific Love$9.99
Almond milk, banana, almond butter, coconut butter, cacao nibs, dates & maca.
Acai Power Boost$9.99
Cold-pressed apple juice, amazonian acai, pineapple & banana.
Cure Me Now! (6pc) Bottled Shots$24.30
Lemon, ginger, cayenne, turmeric & oregano oil.
(You save $2.70)
Earthbar image

SMOOTHIES

Earthbar

13455 Maxella Ave, Marina Del Ray

Avg 4.2 (12 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Flax Master$10.95
24g protein. Acai, blueberry, banana, almond butter, cinnamon, coconut water, Earthfusion protein, maca, L-glutamine, B-12, flax oil.
Acai Superberry Bowl$12.95
Acai, blueberry, banana, almond milk.
Lean + Green$10.95
21g protein. Avocado, spinach, hemp seeds, chia seeds, cinnamon, sea salt, coconut water, almond milk, blue spirulina, maca, Superfood protein.
Charcoal Venice image

SALADS • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Charcoal Venice

425 Washington Blvd, Marina Del Rey

Avg 4.5 (5865 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Smoky Grilled Chicken Wings$17.50
Oregano, Chili, Vinegar
Broccolini$14.00
Broccolini, Onions, Fermented Black Beans, Mint
Little Gems$16.00
Shaved Market Vegetables, Breadcrumbs, Grilled Scallion Vinaigrette
Mariners Cafe image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mariners Cafe

14000 Captain's Row, Marina del Rey

Avg 4 (261 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Philly Cheese Steak$13.50
rib eye steak, onion, cheese
Club Sandwich$13.50
turkey, bacon, tomato, lettuce,mayo
Turkey Sandwich$11.50
Turkey, tomatoe, letttuce, swiss cheese, dijon mustard
The Pier House image

SEAFOOD

The Pier House

7 Washington Blvd, Marina Del Rey

Avg 4.2 (417 reviews)
Takeout
Fin & Feathers image

 

Fin & Feathers

13484 Washington Blvd, Marina Del Rey

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Firestone Walker

3205 Washington Blvd., Marina del Rey

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
12oz/6---FlyJack Can$10.99
12oz/6 Pack Can - Hazy IPA - 4% ABV - Crisp and hazy, with hints of citrus. Flyjack is a high-quality, low-calorie Hazy IPA that puts flavor first with only 96 Calories and 5 carbs.
2-Cerveza Fish Tacos$16.00
Baja-Style, Cerveza-Battered Icelandic Cod | Jalapeno Slaw | Chipotle Crema | Aji Verde | Micro Cilantro | Corn Tortilla | Chips & Salsa
12oz/6---Welcome to LA Can$10.99
12oz/6 Pack
Restaurant banner

 

Firestone Walker

3223 Washington Blvd, Marina del Rey

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Kids Chicken Tenders$9.00
Two chicken strips | bear fries | Side bbq or ranch
Tri Tip Sando$18.00
Gruyere | Caramelized Onion | Arugula | Rosemary Aioli | Artisan Roll | Fresh Grilled Salsa | Fries
12oz/6---Welcome to LA Can$10.99
12oz/6 Pack
Restaurant banner

 

Jivana Truck

20 Washington Blvd, Marina Del Rey

No reviews yet
Takeout
