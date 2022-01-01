Marina Del Rey restaurants you'll love
Beach & Brew
405 Washington Blvd, Venice
|Popular items
|Fish n Chips
|$19.00
Beer Battered Cod | Togarashi | Yuzu Kosho Tartar Sauce | Fries
|Shrimp & Sausage Gumbo
|$24.00
Shrimp | Chicken | Andouille Sausage | Jasmine Rice
|The Burger
|$18.00
All Natural West Coast Beef | Onion Jam | Pickles | Cheddar | Sprouts | Green Grain Mustard | Fries | Brioche Bun
Nueva
822 Washington Blvd, Marina Del Rey
|Popular items
|Nachos
|$12.00
Queso Oaxaca, Cheese Sauce, Black Beans, Chickpeas, Pico De Gallo, Crema
|Mediterranean Octopus Taco
|$7.00
Green Harrisa Aoli, Pickled Red Onion, Chili Lime Mango Slaw, Mint
|Carne Asada Taco
|$6.00
Roasted Scallion, Avocado, Garlic Cilantro Jalapeno Salsa
Jivana Café
20 Washington Blvd, Marina Del Rey
|Popular items
|Coriander Chutney
|$4.50
Organic cilantro blitzed together with onions and birds eye chilli.(VG) (GF) (M)
|Garlic Naan
|$6.00
Organic flour blended and freshly baked in our tandoor oven. Made with minced garlic, and sprinkled with coriander. (V)
|Butter Chicken aka Chicken Ruby
|$20.00
Named after a 1950's Irish pop singer, whose name became Cockney slang for curry! Organic chicken marinated overnight and then cooked in our tandoor oven before being cooked in a rich makhani "butter" sauce. Garnished with pomegranate and cilantro. Served with raita and English cucumber salad. (M) (GF)
CUPCAKES • CAKES
SusieCakes
4714 Lincoln Blvd, Marina del Rey
|Popular items
|Southern Red Velvet Cake
Deep red, moist cake lightly flavored with cocoa, filled & topped with traditional cream cheese frosting. Our best seller!
|4 Box Holiday Gingerbread Cookie
|$14.00
ONLY AVAILABLE 11/28 - 12/24 -- 2 girl and 2 boy gingerbread cookies
|Celebration Cake
6-layers of vanilla cake baked with colorful sugar confetti, filled & frosted with our signature retro-blue vanilla frosting.
Sampa's Pizza Cafe
534 W Washington Blvd, Marina Del Rey
|Popular items
|Cheese
|$15.00
Italian tomato sauce & mozzarella.
|Calabresa
|$22.00
Fresh tomato sauce, hot Portuguese sausage, sweet onions, mozzarella & kalamata olives.
|*Half & Half*
Choose your favorite 2 Sampa's pizza varieties
MidiCi of MDR
13488 Maxella Ave Suite 100, Marina del Rey
|Popular items
|Devil's Pizza
|$18.00
Italian tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, house made spicy sausage, spicy Italian salami, Jalapeño chilies (spicy).
|Double Pepperoni Pizza
|$18.00
Italian tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, spicy salami.
|House Salad
|$11.00
Seasonal greens, baby arugula, grape tomatoes, balsamic vinaigrette dressing. All salads are served fresh with balsamic reduction.
SMOOTHIES
Juice Crafters
4260 Lincoln Blvd, Marina Del Ray
|Popular items
|Pacific Love
|$9.99
Almond milk, banana, almond butter, coconut butter, cacao nibs, dates & maca.
|Acai Power Boost
|$9.99
Cold-pressed apple juice, amazonian acai, pineapple & banana.
|Cure Me Now! (6pc) Bottled Shots
|$24.30
Lemon, ginger, cayenne, turmeric & oregano oil.
(You save $2.70)
SMOOTHIES
Earthbar
13455 Maxella Ave, Marina Del Ray
|Popular items
|Flax Master
|$10.95
24g protein. Acai, blueberry, banana, almond butter, cinnamon, coconut water, Earthfusion protein, maca, L-glutamine, B-12, flax oil.
|Acai Superberry Bowl
|$12.95
Acai, blueberry, banana, almond milk.
|Lean + Green
|$10.95
21g protein. Avocado, spinach, hemp seeds, chia seeds, cinnamon, sea salt, coconut water, almond milk, blue spirulina, maca, Superfood protein.
SALADS • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Charcoal Venice
425 Washington Blvd, Marina Del Rey
|Popular items
|Smoky Grilled Chicken Wings
|$17.50
Oregano, Chili, Vinegar
|Broccolini
|$14.00
Broccolini, Onions, Fermented Black Beans, Mint
|Little Gems
|$16.00
Shaved Market Vegetables, Breadcrumbs, Grilled Scallion Vinaigrette
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mariners Cafe
14000 Captain's Row, Marina del Rey
|Popular items
|Philly Cheese Steak
|$13.50
rib eye steak, onion, cheese
|Club Sandwich
|$13.50
turkey, bacon, tomato, lettuce,mayo
|Turkey Sandwich
|$11.50
Turkey, tomatoe, letttuce, swiss cheese, dijon mustard
Firestone Walker
3205 Washington Blvd., Marina del Rey
|Popular items
|12oz/6---FlyJack Can
|$10.99
12oz/6 Pack Can - Hazy IPA - 4% ABV - Crisp and hazy, with hints of citrus. Flyjack is a high-quality, low-calorie Hazy IPA that puts flavor first with only 96 Calories and 5 carbs.
|2-Cerveza Fish Tacos
|$16.00
Baja-Style, Cerveza-Battered Icelandic Cod | Jalapeno Slaw | Chipotle Crema | Aji Verde | Micro Cilantro | Corn Tortilla | Chips & Salsa
|12oz/6---Welcome to LA Can
|$10.99
12oz/6 Pack
Jivana Truck
20 Washington Blvd, Marina Del Rey