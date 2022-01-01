Cake in Marina Del Rey
Marina Del Rey restaurants that serve cake
More about SusieCakes
CUPCAKES • CAKES
SusieCakes
4714 Lincoln Blvd, Marina del Rey
|2 Tier Cake
|$250.00
24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. The outside will be frosted in your choice of white vanilla or chocolate buttercream with simple texture as seen in the photo. The inside of each cake will match the description in our specialty cakes section.
|Southern Red Velvet Cake
Deep red, moist cake lightly flavored with cocoa, filled & topped with traditional cream cheese frosting. Our best seller!
|Flourless Chocolate Cake
Moist and rich single-layer chocolate cake. Available in a 9 inch cake
More about MidiCi of MDR
MidiCi of MDR
13488 Maxella Ave Suite 100, Marina del Rey
|Red Velvet Cake
|$8.00
|Chocolate Mousse Cake
|$8.00
More about Charcoal Venice
SALADS • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Charcoal Venice
425 Washington Blvd, Marina Del Rey
|Chocolate Peanut Butter Crunch Cake
|$12.50