Cake in Marina Del Rey

Marina Del Rey restaurants
Marina Del Rey restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

CUPCAKES • CAKES

SusieCakes

4714 Lincoln Blvd, Marina del Rey

Avg 4.7 (1037 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
2 Tier Cake$250.00
24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. The outside will be frosted in your choice of white vanilla or chocolate buttercream with simple texture as seen in the photo. The inside of each cake will match the description in our specialty cakes section.
Southern Red Velvet Cake
Deep red, moist cake lightly flavored with cocoa, filled & topped with traditional cream cheese frosting. Our best seller!
Flourless Chocolate Cake
Moist and rich single-layer chocolate cake. Available in a 9 inch cake
Sampa's Pizza Cafe image

 

Sampa's Pizza Cafe

534 W Washington Blvd, Marina Del Rey

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cake$5.00
Item pic

 

MidiCi of MDR

13488 Maxella Ave Suite 100, Marina del Rey

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Red Velvet Cake$8.00
Chocolate Mousse Cake$8.00
Charcoal Venice image

SALADS • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Charcoal Venice

425 Washington Blvd, Marina Del Rey

Avg 4.5 (5865 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Peanut Butter Crunch Cake$12.50
Item pic

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mariners Cafe

14000 Captain's Row, Marina del Rey

Avg 4 (261 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Cake$4.50
Crunch Cake$4.50
